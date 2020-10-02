Silent spooky season: Trick-or-Treat on the Trail and Gainesville square Halloween festivities have been canceled

The excited chatter of children stuffing their bags with candy won’t fill the crisp air of downtown Gainesville this Halloween.

Both Trick-or-Treat on the Trail, which takes place annually at the Midtown Greenway, and Trick-or-Treating on the Square have been canceled.

Kate Mattison, director of Gainesville Parks and Recreation, said the decision for not hosting the trail proved “very difficult.” The event was originally scheduled to take place Halloween day.

On a good year, Mattison said Trick-or-Treat on the Trail draws 5,000 people to the Greenway, most of which are children. She said her department made the call based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

On the CDC website’s holiday celebration page, it categorizes lower risk, moderate risk and higher risk activities that typically take place in October. It labels traditional trick-or-treating as a “higher risk,” and recommends avoiding it, according to a previous article from The Times.

“It’s really sad and our entire staff were bummed to make that decision,” Mattison said. “To cram that many people in that small of space is just not something we felt comfortable doing.”