Ready to get out and travel? World’s Best Adventures is offering an all-inclusive Charleston trip that helps fund local journalism

Jamie Johnson, manager of the travel company, said World’s Best Adventures decided to relaunch its all-inclusive offerings after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided guidelines for those vaccinated against COVID-19.



“People who are fully vaccinated are able to travel together without being masked and feel a lot safer,” she said. “Groups we previously booked are looking forward to getting back to traveling again.”

Those who join one of the company’s trips must show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, and will need to be fully vaccinated for two weeks prior to the date of travel. Johnson noted that all bus drivers and tour guides will meet this requirement as well.

The upcoming Charleston trip includes a tour of Fort Sumter, Magnolia Plantation, as well as a private Gullah tour. Guests will also be able to shop in the historic Charleston City Market. Most of the activities will require walking.

The trip, which is limited to around 40 people, costs $1,161 for individuals and $835 for double occupancy. The price covers the tours, all meals, two-night accommodations at a 3-star hotel, all gratuities and transportation in a luxury motor coach. People must book the experience 30 days in advance of the trip.

Guests will be picked up from the parking lot outside The Times and returned to the same location at the end of their journey.

A few other adventures are in the works, including an excursion from June 28 to July 1, in Memphis, Tennessee, and a trip from July 12 to July 14, in Savannah.

World’s Best Adventures is a part of Metro Market Media, which also owns The Times, Forsyth County News, South Forsyth News and Dawson County News. Proceeds from its tours help fund journalism in those communities.

For more information or to book a trip, visit worldsbestadventures.com.