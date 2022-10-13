New format for Elachee’s Flights of Fancy puts ‘fun’ in fundraiser

Grown-ups have a chance to relive their most nostalgic camp experiences, thanks to Elachee Nature Science Center.
Slated for 4-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the center’s annual Flights of Fancy fundraiser takes a “radically different” turn this year, pivoting from a seated dinner with a scripted agenda to a ticketed outdoor camp experience solely for adults.
According to Kim Marks, director of development and communications, as Elachee’s summer camp draws to a close each year, parents often lament, “I wish the kids didn’t get to have all the fun,” and reminisce on their own glory days of camp songs and friendship bracelets.
Cue Elachee’s inaugural adult camp adventure, tailored to bring out the inner child in all of its ticket holders.
Tickets are available on three tiers: general admission for $25, affording access to the event and its public activities; premium for $60, affording one voucher for food, a drink and a pay-to-play activity, respectively; and an all-access pass for $100, which includes one food, three drink and three pay-to-play activity vouchers.
Pay-to-play activities are tree climbing, rock wall climbing, archery and ax throwing, and can be added onto attendees’ tickets for $10 each.
2022 Flights of Fancy
What: A “grown-up style” camp experience and fundraiser for Elachee Nature Science Center
When: 4-9:30 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville
How much: $25-$100More info: elachee.org/flights-of-fancy
The event is also staged to offer an array of activities that don’t require an additional fee, such as mock Appalachian Trail competitions, night hikes, access to Elachee’s starlab planetarium, a camp art project, live animals, a photo booth, patio hangouts and screenings of clips from the American Conservation Film Festival.
For food and drink, the South of Philly food truck, King of Pops and a wine and beer bar will be on site.
“No presentations or stuffy dinner; just friends, building new friendships and fun,” said Jason Everett, chair of Elachee’s Board of Trustees. “I love the idea of adult camp because it’s interactive and adventurous, just the way Elachee should be presented. Summer camp is the base for what we all remember about Elachee when growing up.”
Campers can purchase their tickets in advance at elachee.org/flights-of-fancy, or at the gate upon their arrival.
While Flights of yesteryear have had a finite number of tickets due to the structure of the event, that isn’t the case this year. The revamped event is expected to draw a crowd of 500.
“This time, we’ve kind of thrown out the rule book,” Marks said.
The event’s fundraising model has also undergone a major change.
While Flights of Fancy has historically included a large nature-inspired auction, this year’s event houses a small pollinator-inspired silent auction and 11 premium raffle packages ranging in value from $1,300 to $3,150.
The curation of adventures, excursions and outdoor living experiences includes Atlanta Braves 2023 season passes, REI camping gear and a 2-night stay at the Lanier Islands Legacy Lodge.
Raffle tickets are available for $20 each, $50 for a three-ticket bundle and $100 for a six-ticket bundle. Raffle tickets can be purchased online at one.bidpal.net/elacheeflights22, or by texting “elacheeflights22” to 243725.
As an online raffle, individuals can participate whether or not they plan to attend Flights of Fancy.
“It’s a good pivot from the traditional auction,” Marks said. “Now everybody basically has the same chance to win versus you having to pony up an extraordinary amount of money.”
The raffle is open until 8 p.m. Oct. 22, with a drawing slated for 8:30 p.m.
Because the new format is more “friend-raiser” than fundraiser, the raffle plays a vital role in furthering Elachee’s mission of environmental education and conservation.
“We are a community resource,” Marks said. “As (Flights of Fancy is) our sole fundraiser each year, we work really hard not to nickel and dime our community. But being a fundraiser, if you would like to make sure this resource continues to be as valuable to you as possible, come out and support us. We have so many new people coming to this region who — unless someone alerts them to what’s available at Elachee or they see something on social media or their children come here for camp, field trips, et cetera — may not be aware of all that we have to offer here.”
Flights of Fancy will commence rain or shine.