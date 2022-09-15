‘Good times, great fun’: Mule Camp Market set to enliven Midland Greenway with festival flair

Having outgrown its previous location on the Gainesville square, the new location has given the festival more room for expansion, according to Palmer Loggins, who sits on the Gainesville Jaycees’ board of directors.

Mule Camp’s visitors can expect the greenway to be filled with entertainment for the whole family, including live music on Friday and Saturday, more than 140 food, arts and crafts vendors and carnival rides.

“It's an event that marks the start of fall,” Loggins said. “There's going to be good times, good music, good food and great fun for the whole family for all ages.”

Before it was Mule Camp, the event was a farmers’ fair called Corn Tassel.

“People brought their crops from all over the area and sold them, you know, kind of like a fall festival,” Loggins said. “Today, it's transformed into a festival for the Gainesville area and surrounding counties.”

The name was changed to Mule Camp Market in 1993, when the event was handed off from the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce to the Gainesville Jaycees.

Known to draw crowds in the tens of thousands, Mule Camp’s name nods to Gainesville’s roots, as the city was first called Mule Camp Springs before it was chartered in 1821.

Downtown Drafts will be on site with beer and wine throughout this year’s event, Loggins said.

Friday’s musical performances will open with The Band Loula, followed by Goodbye June and Justin Wells.

Saturday’s headliner is King Daddy Polecats, who will take the stage after Luke Latimer and Homemade Pants.

Revenue from the festival will go toward the Jaycees’ Empty Stocking Fund, which provides Christmas gifts for Gainesville and Hall County children in need.

The Gainesville trolleys will be shuttling people from the parking decks on the square to and from the event.

For more information on Mule Camp Market, visit gainesvillejaycees.org or call 770-532-7714.