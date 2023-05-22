Midland Music Fest set to rock Memorial Day weekend

Food trucks and a beer garden are set to be on site. Vendors are set to include Grubbin’ Out, EggRoll BoyZ, The Inked Pig, Paw Paws Peanuts, Midland Ice Cream Social and King of Pops - Gainesville.

The event coincides with the 100th birthday of the Rotary Club of Gainesville, the host and impetus of the Midland Music Fest.

According to event chairman Tommy Howard, the festival is planned to be an annual tradition, and has potential to eventually span an entire weekend as opposed to a single evening.

Last year’s Midland Music Fest drew a crowd of roughly 800, and Howard expects an even larger turnout this time around.

Tickets are $25 presale and $30 at the gate. Tickets aren’t required for concert-goers 12 and younger.

Doubling as a fundraiser, proceeds from the event go to the Midland Music Fest Fund housed by the North Georgia Community Foundation. This year’s beneficiaries are the Hart Joiner Endowment Fund for Children and Youth and the Rotary Club of Gainesville Amphitheater set to be installed on the Midland Greenway in collaboration with the city of Gainesville.

On site parking is limited; attendees are encouraged to utilize the downtown parking deck and walk to the concert via the pedestrian bridge.

For seating, attendees are advised to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs.

The event is set to take place rain or shine.