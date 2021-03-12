Looking for something to do around St. Patrick’s Day? These 5 businesses are bringing green-hued fun to Gainesville

Several beer-centric spots in Gainesville are calling people to don their green clothing and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with shamrock-hued drinks and live music.

While COVID-19 numbers locally have been falling over the past weeks, local health experts are asking residents to continue to wear masks and keep safe distance from each other. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also urging Americans to follow its latest guidance on gatherings, which suggests the following activities are safest for fully vaccinated people: