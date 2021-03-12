Looking for something to do around St. Patrick’s Day? These 5 businesses are bringing green-hued fun to Gainesville

Several beer-centric spots in Gainesville are calling people to don their green clothing and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with shamrock-hued drinks and live music.
While COVID-19 numbers locally have been falling over the past weeks, local health experts are asking residents to continue to wear masks and keep safe distance from each other. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also urging Americans to follow its latest guidance on gatherings, which suggests the following activities are safest for fully vaccinated people:
Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart.
Visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or staying 6 feet apart if everyone in the other household is at low risk for severe disease.
Refrain from quarantine and testing if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 after contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Left Nut Brewing Co.
For those wanting to shed a few calories before indulging in beer, Left Nut Brewing Co. is kicking off its festivities at noon Saturday, March 13, with “St. Paddy’s Sweat and Sip.” Participants will be joined by Momo Foster, a Texas-based professional fitness instructor, who specializes in Pound workouts, which offer full-body exercises using Ripstix, lightweight drumsticks engineered for fitness.
While people are sweating and getting their adrenaline pumping, Irish rock music will play in the background. All attendees will be asked to practice social distancing during the activity. Admission for the class is $10 cash only, and 105 Ripstix are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the workout is finished, participants will be rewarded with a complimentary craft brew or root beer from Left Nut Brewing.
From 1-8 p.m. Black Market Barbecue will park its food truck at the brewery, and Landloch’d, a band that plays Celtic and pirate music, will perform from 7-10 p.m. And of course, tasty beer crafted at Left Nut Brewing will be on tap all day.
When: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 13
Where: Left Nut Brewing, 2100 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
More info: Left Nut Brewing’s Facebook page
St. Patty’s Party on the Square
Tap It Gainesville Growlers and Peach State Bank are teaming up to throw a St. Patrick’s Day celebration Wednesday, March 17, at the bank’s downtown property. Grab a green beer and enjoy live music from The Murphs, an Atlanta-based American rock band. The group will perform from 5-7 p.m. The event, which is free to the public, will also include free Tap It and Peach State Bank merchandise giveaways. The Tap It beer truck will park at the location and offer a range of craft brews.
When: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, March 17
Where: Peach State Bank, 300 Washington St. NW, Gainesville
More info: Tap it Growlers’ Facebook page
Redneck Blonde concert
ChopBlock Food & Spirits is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by livening the evening with a 9 p.m. concert from Redneck Blonde, an Atlanta-based band that plays current hit tunes and music from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The restaurant will also serve green beer throughout the day, from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
When: 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17; concert at 9 p.m.
Where: ChopBlock Food & Spirits, 110 Main St., Gainesville
More info: ChopBlock’s Facebook page
Downtown Drafts
Looking for a laid back evening with friendly faces and scrumptious drinks? Downtown Drafts is offering green-colored beer and frozen mimosas on St. Patrick’s Day, as well as drink specials. The beer and wine shop will be open from noon to 10 p.m.
When: Noon to 10 p.m., Wednesday, March 17
Where: Downtown Drafts, 115 Bradford St. NE, GainesvilleUpdated beer list: downtowndrafts.net