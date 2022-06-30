Live music set to ‘Rock the Bluffs’ in Flowery Branch

Rock the Bluffs
What: Concert hosted by Hall County Parks and Leisure featuring Fly Betty Band
When: 5:30-10:30 p.m. July 16
Where: Cherokee Bluffs Park, 5867 Blackjack Road, Flowery Branch
How much: FreeMore info: facebook.com/HallCountyParks
Grab your friends and family for a night filled with live music under the stars as Hall County Parks and Leisure hosts a free “Rock the Bluffs” summer concert.
Slated for Saturday, July 16, at Cherokee Bluffs Park in Flowery Branch, the event begins at 5:30 p.m. with local food trucks before Atlanta-based Fly Betty Band takes the stage in the park’s amphitheater at 7:30 p.m.
Vendors include Peach’s Kitchen, New Wave Grill, Paw Paws Peanuts, Kona Ice and Tap It.
The first event of its kind at Cherokee Bluffs Park, Hall County Parks and Leisure Marketing and Public Relations Specialist Becky Ruffner encourages arriving early to soak up the scenery of the park before grabbing a seat for the concert.
Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for comfortable seating.
According to Ruffner, July is a special month for Hall County’s parks, and a series of community-centered events are in the works.
“The month of July is National Parks and Recreation month, so all during the month of July we have things planned,” she said. “The (July 16) concert, the Kona Ice trucks doing surprise visits out at the splash pad and contest giveaways on social media to bring awareness to our community about National Parks and Recreation month and the quality of life that a park agency adds to a community.”
While the concert is primarily aimed toward adults, all ages are welcome, Ruffner said.
Leashed pets are welcome to join their owners at the park.
Hall County officials will be on site to assist with parking.
For more information, follow Hall County Parks and Leisure on Facebook.