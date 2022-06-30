Live music set to ‘Rock the Bluffs’ in Flowery Branch

Grab your friends and family for a night filled with live music under the stars as Hall County Parks and Leisure hosts a free “Rock the Bluffs” summer concert.

Slated for Saturday, July 16, at Cherokee Bluffs Park in Flowery Branch, the event begins at 5:30 p.m. with local food trucks before Atlanta-based Fly Betty Band takes the stage in the park’s amphitheater at 7:30 p.m.

Vendors include Peach’s Kitchen, New Wave Grill, Paw Paws Peanuts, Kona Ice and Tap It.

The first event of its kind at Cherokee Bluffs Park, Hall County Parks and Leisure Marketing and Public Relations Specialist Becky Ruffner encourages arriving early to soak up the scenery of the park before grabbing a seat for the concert.

Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for comfortable seating.