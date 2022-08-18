Connect with Latino culture at this returning festival

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Hispanic Alliance Georgia is highlighting culture, art and music at its fourth annual Latino Fest.

Slated for 2-9 p.m. Sept. 17, the festival is free and open to the public to see “a beautiful display of our culture,” according to the organization’s founder and executive director Vanesa Sarazua.

“Latino Fest is a way to integrate our community into one and educate the community about the many cultures that contribute to our local community,” Sarazua said . “It's a good opportunity to be able to learn a little bit more about other cultures that live within our own community.”