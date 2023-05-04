8th annual Lake Show set to bring live music to Lake Lanier

A musical precursor to summer is set to return to Lake Lanier once again.
The Jarrard Burch Foundation’s eighth annual Lake Show is set for Saturday, June 3, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park.
8th Annual Jarrard Burch Lake Show
When: 6-10 p.m. June 3
Where: Lake Lanier Olympic Park, 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville
How much: $30 general admission; $50 boat donation; $600-$3,000 table sponsorship
Tickets and info: jarrardburchfoundation.com/event/8th-annual-lake-show
Unlike its fall counterpart, the intimate, sit-down Songwriters Show, the atmosphere of the Lake Show is “exciting and danceable” by design, according to the foundation’s executive director Jody Jackson.
Sharing the evening’s spotlight with the Atlanta Soul Band is headliner Jeffrey Steele, a country singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy nominee with more than 85 Top 10 charted hits, including songs penned for artists like Keith Urban, Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, Jimmy Buffett, Montgomery Gentry, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tim McGraw, LeAnn Rimes and Rascal Flatts.
General admission tickets are $30 each. Boaters can dock and listen for a $50 donation.
Gates open at 6 p.m., with the Atlanta Soul Band performing at 7 and Jeffrey Steele at 8. A fireworks show is set to deliver the grand finale at 10.
Food trucks and beverages will be available on site.
Sponsor tables are also available, ranging from a table for six with meal and drink tickets to three six-seat tables with meal and drink tickets, mentions from the stage throughout the event and a featured logo on the foundation’s website and social media.
Proceeds from the event benefit Good News Clinics, Good News at Noon, the Amped Kids Foundation, SISU and the Georgia Mountain Food Bank.
For tickets and information, visit jarrardburchfoundation.com/event/8th-annual-lake-show.