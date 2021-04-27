How you can help protect the Chattahoochee River by attending this online film festival

Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is inviting the community to grab some popcorn, find a comfortable place on the couch and help protect Georgia’s biggest water source.

The nonprofit’s seventh annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival will take place online this year, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Tickets cost $12 per person, which includes virtual access to 14 short films for five days, a raffle entry and admission to the silent auction.