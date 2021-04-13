Here's when and where postponed Spring Chicken Festival will be held

Gainesville’s 2021 Spring Chicken Festival has been postponed from its traditional April date to the fall.



Christina Santee, Gainesville public relations manager, said the event has a tentative date of Saturday, Nov. 6. She explained that the city decided to reschedule it to the fall in order to ensure the safety of its attendees, vendors and others involved.

“Holding an event in April, we didn’t feel like it would be enough time to make sure everyone was safe, and we didn’t want to completely mark if off our calendar for 2021,” Santee said.