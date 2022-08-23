Hear some of Nashville’s most renowned songwriters at this Jarrard Burch Foundation showcase

The recently rebranded Jarrard Burch Foundation, formerly the John Jarrard Foundation, is set to host its 21st annual Songwriters Show at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, on the lawn of The Chair Factory.

The concert honors country music songwriter and Georgia Music Hall of Fame member John Jarrard and his longtime friend and music partner, Bruce Burch, who died in March following a 30-year battle with leukemia.

This year’s lineup features Stephony Smith, writer Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s duet “It’s Your Love,” Jeff Stevens, who co-wrote a few George Strait songs and produced for country music star Luke Bryan, and Chuck Cannon, who sings the hit single “I Love the Way You Love Me.”

“It's really been a great thing to be able to bring Grammy Award-winning songwriters to Gainesville to tell the stories and perform the songs,” said Jody Jackson, executive director of the foundation since 2009.

Despite the change in identity, the foundation is remaining true to its mission to support local nonprofits. Georgia Mountain Food Bank, Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier, Good News at Noon and Good News Clinics are among those that benefit from the concert’s proceeds.

In the last 20 years of hosting the event, the foundation has raised more than $2 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs alone, according to Jackson.

The foundation was formed in 2001 in Jarrard’s memory. More than two decades later, it aims to “keep the love of song and songwriting at the forefront of our communities by organizing live concerts to support songwriters and benefit charities in North Georgia that were closest to both John’s and Bruce’s heart,” according to the foundation’s website.

Jarrard and Burch have co-written more than 25 hit country songs performed by some of the biggest stars in the genre, including Alabama, George Strait, Reba McEntire, George Jones and Loretta Lynn, to name a few.

“We decided that the right thing to do would be to change the name to Jarrard Burch Foundation, because Bruce was really the whole soul vision of the foundation over the last 20 years,” Jackson said.

Single general admission tickets are $30. Couple general admission tickets are $60.

Sponsorship packages are available from $800-$3,000 and afford amenities like a reserved table for up to 16 guests, meal tickets, complimentary beer and wine and recognition throughout the event.

To learn more about the Jarrard Burch Foundation Songwriters Show and purchase a ticket or sponsorship package, visit jarrardburchfoundation.com.