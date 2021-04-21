Grab your popcorn, Regal Hollywood Cinemas will reopen soon in Gainesville

Regal Hollywood Cinemas off Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville is set to reopen on May 14, according to a release by Regal Cinemas.

“Select theaters are now open and showing larger-than-life movies like ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ and ‘Mortal Kombat,’” the release said. “Additional theaters will be opening in the weeks to follow. We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans.”