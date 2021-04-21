Grab your popcorn, Regal Hollywood Cinemas will reopen soon in Gainesville

Regal Hollywood Cinemas off Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville is set to reopen on May 14, according to a release by Regal Cinemas.
“Select theaters are now open and showing larger-than-life movies like ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ and ‘Mortal Kombat,’” the release said. “Additional theaters will be opening in the weeks to follow. We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans.”
The Gainesville theater is one of many Regal Cinema locations that will be part of a staggered reopening.
New locations will reopen with safety guidelines, a few each week from now until the middle of May, according to the release by the theater company.
Theaters will follow CinemaSafe protocols, which according to the Regal Cinemas website are a set of rules allowing theaters to reopen while keeping the safety of guests and employees in the forefront.
These protocols will include requiring guests and employees to wear masks at all times except when eating and drinking, closing every other register at the ticket and concession counters, closing self-service condiment stands, reducing auditorium capacities to 50%, asking groups to sit at least two seats apart and increasing the fresh air intake throughout auditoriums.
Employees will be screened daily, and customers will have the option to purchase both tickets and concession items ahead of time through the Regal app.