Grab your dancing shoes for this Fly Betty Band concert, the next in Gainesville's First Friday series

The group will perform live from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.



Doug Harkrider, who plays keyboard for Fly Betty, said the band started up its shows in April 2021, after putting their gigs on hold during the pandemic. The group — which recently added Tim Harkrider, Doug’s brother, as their sixth member — is based in Northeast Georgia. They have been performing across the state and Southeast for 10 years.

Doug Harkrider said he is looking forward to playing in downtown Gainesville again and entertaining the large crowd.

“If you don’t like what we’re playing, wait five minutes, and you will,” Harkrider said. “The band plays generational hits from the ‘70s to current radio hits. The production is on par with what you’d see with a national touring act.”