Grab your dancing shoes for this Fly Betty Band concert, the next in Gainesville's First Friday series

Fly Betty Band is returning to the square for an evening of popular songs from the ‘70s to today, as a part of downtown Gainesville’s First Friday Concert series.
The group will perform live from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Doug Harkrider, who plays keyboard for Fly Betty, said the band started up its shows in April 2021, after putting their gigs on hold during the pandemic. The group — which recently added Tim Harkrider, Doug’s brother, as their sixth member — is based in Northeast Georgia. They have been performing across the state and Southeast for 10 years.
Doug Harkrider said he is looking forward to playing in downtown Gainesville again and entertaining the large crowd.
“If you don’t like what we’re playing, wait five minutes, and you will,” Harkrider said. “The band plays generational hits from the ‘70s to current radio hits. The production is on par with what you’d see with a national touring act.”
First Friday Concert
What: Fly Betty Band
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6
Where: Downtown Gainesville square
How much: Free
More info: downtowngainesville.com
Starting at 6 p.m., people can set up their chairs and blankets. Nicole Ricketts, Main Street manager, said attendees are encouraged to grab a bite and beverage at one of the downtown businesses. She said Inked Pig will have a food truck set up on the square, and Atlas will sell pizza by the slice. The Collegiate Grill will keep its door open until 7 p.m. to accommodate concert goers.
The event will have free outdoor games for kids and adults, including cornhole and a large Connect Four.
Free parking is available at the Main Street Parking Deck at 301 Main St.; Hall County Parking Facility on 225 Green St.; or the Historic City Hall on 117 Jesse Jewell Parkway.
Ricketts said the city is still looking for volunteers for the upcoming concert. To sign up, visit downtown Gainesville’s Facebook page and click on the volunteer post.
The following First Friday Concert will feature Jonathan Ingram, local country rock musician, Friday, Sept. 3.
For more information about Gainesville’s First Friday Concert series, visit downtowngainesville.com.