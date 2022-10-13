Meanwhile, back at the farm: Farm-style day care for dogs now open in North Hall

Dogs were meant to run — just ask Stephen and Megan Patrick, the force behind Gainesville’s newest farm-style dog day care.
At 30-acre Bark Camp Farm, pups are able to frolic and play off-leash to their heart’s content in a large fenced-in field.
The concept was inspired by the Patricks’ black goldendoodle Terry, who’s happiest with the wind in her fur, running full-speed. While visiting Megan’s sister in Auburn, Alabama, earlier this year, the couple boarded Terry at a farm-style dog day care that sparked the idea for their own.
“We were like, ‘Man, we wish we had something like that in Gainesville,’” Megan said. “The only places around here, they’re in a concrete room all day, or they’re outside some but not for very long periods and there’s not a lot of space for them to run.”
Having become friends with the owners, the Patricks began “picking their brain, learning what works (and) what doesn’t” to launch Bark Camp, which started welcoming dogs in September.
The day care offers a shuttle service within a 10-mile radius of the farm, but what’s most significant about Bark Camp, according to the owners, is that the dogs spend no time in kennels during the day.
“That’s the big idea of this whole thing: We don’t want them to be in kennels,” Megan said. “We have designated rest time in the middle of the day where we’ve taken them inside when we have smaller groups — they can just rest and chill for an hour in the middle of the day. But right now the weather’s so nice we don’t need any relief from the heat.”
“It’s pretty simple,” Stephen said. “That’s what we love about it. Dogs were meant to run. Everything we’re doing is based on that slogan.”
Bark Camp’s day care services are available Monday-Friday at $35 a day. Discounts are available for multi-dog households.
Boarding services are $50, and the “luxurious overnight accommodations” include a suite with Kuranda beds, aromatherapy and calming music.
In order to frequent Bark Camp, temperament assessments are required for all dogs whether they’re utilizing the day care or boarding services.
As Bark Camp’s roster grows, Megan envisions grouping dogs by temperament rather than by size, so that those who don’t want to play all day can be paired with similarly dispositioned friends.
Pitbull, German shepherd and presa canario breeds are currently restricted per Bark Camp’s conditional use permit issued by the county, however, the farm is submitting paperwork to remove those restrictions and instead conduct temperament assessments for all breeds.
“I hate that that even had to be part of the equation at first, because there’s so many dogs like that that are sweet dogs with great temperaments,” Megan said.
The staff at Bark Camp Farm are highly trained, according to Stephen, and some have been working with animals their whole lives.
“The team is really great; they love the dogs, they love animals, but they also love the system and procedures that keep everybody safe,” Stephen said.
“I want people to know their dogs will be well taken care of,” Megan echoed. “We love all their dogs like we love our own. It’s important to us that they know they’re going to be taken care of and happy and we’re going to serve them and their dogs well.”
According to the Patricks, Bark Camp Farm is positioned to become a hub not just for the pups of Gainesville and Hall County, but their people, too.
“We built the place (to be) where we would want to hang out with our friends, and we want that to be shared with our neighbors,” Stephen said. “We want our community to be able to come out here with their kids and with their dogs and just explore and let their dogs run. (Bark Camp) is a place where our family can be together, which is our primary value, and that’s the kind of culture we want to have — to be a place where people can come and enjoy being together.”
To further connect with the community, Bark Camp is hosting a grand opening celebration at the farm from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, alongside more than a dozen local vendors including Tap It, Big Burritos Mexican Grill and Pet Pleasers Bakery.
Bark Camp Farm Grand Opening Celebration
When: 4-7 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: 4294 Hunter Road, Gainesville
How much: FreeInfo and RSVP: barkcampfarm.com/events
Dog owners are invited to bring their dogs and experience first-hand how the day care operates and enjoy some off-leash time in the field if they wish.
“The value of what they’re getting — there’s just not anywhere like this where it’s truly open and beautiful and the dogs get to run and play,” Megan said. “Most places you send your dog, you pay for the amount of time they get to be outside.”
Vendors will be set up in the farm’s barn stalls. The partnerships, Stephen said, trace back to Bark Camp’s root desire to serve the surrounding community.
“We wanted to support other small businesses in our neighborhood,” he said. “We’re creating a space where a bunch of people are going to come; let’s invite other businesses and talk about what they do, too.”
Though the thought of running a dog day care was the furthest thing from Megan’s mind even a year ago, she said she’s learned to never say never.
“ The Lord just does things in your life that you never would expect. It’s just kind of a nice little surprise in this phase of life. It’s fun to see it all in action and see all the dogs so happy. It makes my day every day.”For information on Bark Camp Farm or to RSVP to its grand opening celebration, visit barkcampfarm.com.