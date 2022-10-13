Meanwhile, back at the farm: Farm-style day care for dogs now open in North Hall

The concept was inspired by the Patricks’ black goldendoodle Terry, who’s happiest with the wind in her fur, running full-speed. While visiting Megan’s sister in Auburn, Alabama, earlier this year, the couple boarded Terry at a farm-style dog day care that sparked the idea for their own.

“We were like, ‘Man, we wish we had something like that in Gainesville,’” Megan said. “The only places around here, they’re in a concrete room all day, or they’re outside some but not for very long periods and there’s not a lot of space for them to run.”

Having become friends with the owners, the Patricks began “picking their brain, learning what works (and) what doesn’t” to launch Bark Camp, which started welcoming dogs in September.

The day care offers a shuttle service within a 10-mile radius of the farm, but what’s most significant about Bark Camp, according to the owners, is that the dogs spend no time in kennels during the day.

“That’s the big idea of this whole thing: We don’t want them to be in kennels,” Megan said. “We have designated rest time in the middle of the day where we’ve taken them inside when we have smaller groups — they can just rest and chill for an hour in the middle of the day. But right now the weather’s so nice we don’t need any relief from the heat.”

“It’s pretty simple,” Stephen said. “That’s what we love about it. Dogs were meant to run. Everything we’re doing is based on that slogan.”