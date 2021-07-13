Enjoy country music? Southern Roots Lake Jam is coming to Lake Lanier Olympic Park

People are invited to listen to live country music and give back at the first Southern Roots Lake Jam.

The concert will be held from noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville.

Brothers Zach and Brent Pridgen, owners of Lake Shows Entertainment, are hosting the event. Tyler Farr, country music singer and songwriter, will headline the concert. Other featured musicians include Jacob Bryant, Ray Fulcher, Blane Rudd, Carly Rogers, Jordan James and Hunter Chastain.

Local businesses on Lake Lanier will set up booths at the event alongside food trucks and beverage vendors.

“We want it to be a very unique, awesome environment and most importantly, a send back to the community,” Zach said. “We’re trying to use as many local resources as we possibly can to help out the local businesses here.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring cans of food and nonperishable items to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Georgia Mountain Food Bank. A dock will be set up for boaters to pull up and drop off donations. Brent said Lake Shows Entertainment is partnering with Whole Foods to raise 30,000 pounds of goods to donate toward local food banks.

“We want to make sure that every single one of our concerts does good for the community,” he said.

Tickets are $35 per person. People can purchase them online at bigtickets.com or on site the day of the event.