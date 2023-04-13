Earth Day music festival set to share the spotlight with water conservation efforts on Lake Lanier

NoFo Brew Co., Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and the City of Gainesville’s parks and recreation and water resources departments have teamed up to host Gainesville’s inaugural Waterfest, an Earth Day music festival to support water conservation efforts on Lake Lanier.

Slated for 2-8 p.m. April 22 on the Midland Greenway, the free, family-friendly event features a rotation of live music, food and drinks along with an environmental expo in which guests can connect with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper staff members and other local organizations to “learn how to take action in support of important local causes.”

Guest exhibitors are set to include the Alliance for International Reforestation, Citizens Climate Lobby, Keep Hall Beautiful, Lanier Canoe & Kayak Club, the Redbud Project and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

The musical lineup is set to include student bands from Let There Be Rock School, Malachi Mills, Fukushima Tuna, Sweet Auburn String Band and Velvet City Sound.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets.

The festival, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, will serve as a fundraiser in support of the organization’s water conservation efforts in and around Lake Lanier and the headwaters of the Chattahoochee River.

An online silent auction opens for bidding at 9 a.m. April 17, featuring a slew of items ranging from North Georgia adventure packages to rain barrels hand-painted by local artists. Bids close at 5 p.m. April 24.

Since 1994, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper has conducted water quality testing, litter cleanups, research, and education in the headwaters region as part of its mission to protect the Chattahoochee watershed for humans and wildlife. The organization also co-manages the Lake Lanier Aquatic Learning Center, a “floating classroom” experience, to provide on-the-water environmental education programs for students and teachers.

According to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Headwaters Outreach Manager Mallory Pendleton, Waterfest aims to connect community members with the organization’s growing programs in the headwaters region.

“Celebrating CRK’s efforts alongside fellow organizations is really meaningful on its own, but doing so in a way that is inclusive to all community members and with the City of Gainesville’s support is all the more special,” Pendleton said in a news release.