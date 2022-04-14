Dahlonega’s Bear on the Square returns to celebrate Appalachian culture

It was just a regular spring morning in 1996 when a mama bear and her two cubs made their way into Dahlonega’s historic downtown square and caused commotion.

While the mom and one of the cubs escaped into the woods, the remaining cub climbed a sycamore tree to hide. It was hours before the cub finally came down and was delivered unharmed back into the woodlands — at least that’s how the story goes.

The tale of those bears is now the inspiration for the city’s annual Bear on the Square Mountain Festival, which celebrates Appalachian culture through live music and storytelling. Lovers of all things bluegrass can visit the downtown square April 23-24 to join in the fun.

“Take a trip down Appalachian culture and hear the music and culture that basically created country and bluegrass as we know it,” said Sam McDuffie, director of tourism for the Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Chamber & Visitors Bureau.