Ready, set, race: Boys and Girls Clubs' Rubber Duck Derby returns to Lake Lanier

Boys and Girls Clubs of Lanier’s 24th annual Rubber Duck Derby
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: 3105 Clarks Bridge Road, GainesvilleMore Info: duckrace.com/gainesville
Need an extra $10,000? Consider participating in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier’s Rubber Duck Derby slated for Saturday, May 14, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park.
At 2:30 p.m., the ducks will be dumped into the lake and float down the 176-yard course guided only by the current and wind. The first to cross the finish line will win their adoptive parent the grand prize; the next 10 to cross will waddle toward a slew of other prizes donated by local sponsors.
For $6, participants can adopt a rubber duck via the BGCL website. To boost their chances of winning, the organization is also offering 6-packs and 25-packs of rubber ducks for $30 and $125, respectively.
With more than 5,000 adoptions already complete, BGCL has achieved 20% of its 24,000-duck goal, according to Brenda Bohn, BGCL director of development and communications.
“It’s our 24th year of our Duck Derby — so, 24th year, 24,000 ducks,” Bohn said. “We’re excited and looking forward to reaching that goal.”
The race also doubles as a festival featuring food trucks, bounce houses, face painting and a petting zoo. Admission and parking are free whether guests adopt a duck or not. The event is returning to the Lake Lanier Olympic Park venue after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ducks raced virtually in 2020.
“It’s a fun, family-friendly festival,” Bohn said. “We’re excited to be back at Lake Lanier Olympic Park this year.”
All proceeds from the event go to support the organization’s after-school and summer clubs, which work to instill positive habits and lifestyle choices to over 7,500 kids and teens each year.
“We try to help our kids realize their full potential and goals in school and beyond,” Bohn said. “Whether it’s tutoring, homework help, career readiness or skill development, we focus a lot on the academic success of our kids.”
More information on the race and sponsorships can be found on Facebook.