Ready, set, race: Boys and Girls Clubs' Rubber Duck Derby returns to Lake Lanier

Need an extra $10,000? Consider participating in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier’s Rubber Duck Derby slated for Saturday, May 14, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park.

At 2:30 p.m., the ducks will be dumped into the lake and float down the 176-yard course guided only by the current and wind. The first to cross the finish line will win their adoptive parent the grand prize; the next 10 to cross will waddle toward a slew of other prizes donated by local sponsors.

For $6, participants can adopt a rubber duck via the BGCL website. To boost their chances of winning, the organization is also offering 6-packs and 25-packs of rubber ducks for $30 and $125, respectively.

With more than 5,000 adoptions already complete, BGCL has achieved 20% of its 24,000-duck goal, according to Brenda Bohn, BGCL director of development and communications.

“It’s our 24th year of our Duck Derby — so, 24th year, 24,000 ducks,” Bohn said. “We’re excited and looking forward to reaching that goal.”