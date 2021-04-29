After being closed over a year, River Forks Park on Lanier is reopening

The day-use and beach areas at Hall County’s River Forks Park are reopening soon.



The areas of the park on Lake Lanier at 3500 Keith Bridge Road closed seasonally in the fall of 2019, but as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the following spring, they never reopened.

“As vaccinations increase and as we learn more about the way this virus is transmitted, we feel now is the right time to reopen this feature of our park system,” Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said in a statement. “We are encouraged by the current COVID-19 data for our community; however, we will continue to consult with local health officials and follow state and federal guidelines in order to make sure we are providing our citizens with a safe environment to enjoy Hall County’s natural resources.”