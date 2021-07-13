By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
2021 Outdoor Expo: Your event for fishing, hunting, camping and all things outside
People browse at the Outdoor Expo put on by The Times and its sister publications the Forsyth County News and Dawson County News on Aug. 24, 2019, at 6140 Events, a venue between Cumming and Dawsonville. - photo by Ben Hendren

Hunters, fishers, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts, it’s your time to shine. 

Metro Market Media Events is holding its second annual Outdoor Expo Saturday, Aug. 14, at Iron Mountain Resort in Dahlonega. 

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees will be able to listen to speakers, including Ken Sturdivant, a fishing expert, and meet with vendors selling a range of outdoor products pertaining to hunting, camping, hiking, cycling and more. The event is sponsored by John Megel Chevrolet and is free to attend. 

“We’re going to have vendors from fishing, all the way to allergy testing and everything in-between,” Megan Lewis, Metro Market Media’s event coordinator, said. 

Other businesses that will set up booths include Southern Remodeling, Damsel in Defense and The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center. People will have the opportunity to win door prizes and enter a raffle for a new golf cart.

Metro Market Media owns The Times, Forsyth County News and Dawson County News. The expo still has spaces for vendors. To become a vendor, email Lewis at mlewis@gainesvilletimes.com

For more information, visit Metro Market Media Events’ Facebook page.


2021 Outdoor Expo

What: Vendor fair that embraces all things outdoors 

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

Where: Iron Mountain Resort, 116 Iron Mountain Parkway, Dahlonega

How much: Free

Vendor registration: mlewis@gainesvilletimes.com
More info: Metro Market Media Events’ Facebook page

