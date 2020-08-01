Why this community feeds dozens of first responders every year

From Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31, Cresswind at Lake Lanier community members delivered meals and snacks to Gainesville Police Department, Hall County Fire Station No. 4 and Gainesville Fire Station No. 4.



Doug Geganto, member of the 55-year-old and up housing development, said this summer marks the fourth time the neighborhood has held a first responder appreciation event.

“They’re (law enforcement) getting such a bad rap around the country today,” Geganto said. “We want the Gainesville community to know that we appreciate everything they do, not only for Cresswind, but for the entire city.”

Lois Ehlers, who lives in Cresswind, said the neighborhood raised $4,000 through its residents to purchase meals from Long Street Café and Johnny’s BBQ. They also offered raffle prizes to the first responders through the help of Chick-fil-A, Culver’s, Honey Baked Ham and Longstreet Café.

The annual event is usually hosted in Cresswind’s clubhouse; however, because of the pandemic, they decided to deliver the food to limit the spread of COVID-19.