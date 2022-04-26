‘We’re just a group of humble people wanting the best for our nation.’ Prayer on the Square returning to downtown Gainesville

Prayer on the Square
When: Noon to 1 p.m. May 5
Where: Downtown Gainesville square
As churches and organizations across the United States gather for National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 5, friends and neighbors in Hall County have an opportunity to join hands in prayer and fellowship at Prayer on the Square.
Slated for noon on the Gainesville square, attendees will rotate between eight stations to pray for the topics of church, family, life, military, government, media, education and business.
Although assorted community leaders traditionally lead the prayers, Prayer on the Square’s organizer Hall County Prayer is putting the spotlight on church pastors this year. Attendees can hear Bucky Kennedy pray on education, while Ruben Pereira leads the prayer for churches.
Event organizer Brandy Sandoval said that the pandemic and its economic impact on the country makes education and business some of the most relevant subjects for this year’s Prayer on the Square.
“It would probably be between everything under the education umbrella and then our businesses.,” Sandoval said. “Those are the most relevant for 2022. There’s no greater time to pray for our nation than in the climate it's in today.”
Prayer on the Square also includes live musical performances. Jeneen Hammond offered her talents in the form of solos last year, but this year’s entertainment has not yet been announced. Attendees will also be able to participate in both a national and a Christian song before the praying begins.
In its eighth year, Sandoval says Prayer on the Square has been increasing in popularity.
“I have seen an increase in excitement and passion over it in the last few years,” Sandoval said. “I think it gives a sense of relevance to their part as citizens of the country, to their part of praying for the country and to their part in hoping for a future of this country.”
Signed into law by President Harry Truman, the National Day of Prayer is a yearly observance that invites people of all faiths to collectively pray for the United States.
“We’re just a group of humble people wanting the best for our nation,” Sandoval said. “There’s nothing to lose, so step over that line and join us in prayer.”Visit the National Day of Prayer website for more information on the observance.