‘We’re just a group of humble people wanting the best for our nation.’ Prayer on the Square returning to downtown Gainesville

In its eighth year, Sandoval says Prayer on the Square has been increasing in popularity.

“I have seen an increase in excitement and passion over it in the last few years,” Sandoval said. “I think it gives a sense of relevance to their part as citizens of the country, to their part of praying for the country and to their part in hoping for a future of this country.”

Signed into law by President Harry Truman, the National Day of Prayer is a yearly observance that invites people of all faiths to collectively pray for the United States.

“We’re just a group of humble people wanting the best for our nation,” Sandoval said. “There’s nothing to lose, so step over that line and join us in prayer.”