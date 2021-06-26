“We would not have survived,” North GA Community Foundation helped 100+ nonprofits since pandemic start

When COVID-19 hit nonprofits especially hard more than a year ago, the North Georgia Community Foundation was ready to step in and help.
In March 2020, the foundation established a specific fund for COVID-19, initially putting in $350,000 of its own disaster relief money into the fund. Since then, it has granted more than $1.2 million through 14 rounds of grants to 121 different nonprofits in need who were affected by the pandemic, ranging from food drives, to health clinics to a horse ranch ministry.
Overall, the foundation gave out about $11.3 million in grants last year, but the COVID relief money was in addition to its usual work, CEO Michelle Prater said. The COVID fund was set aside specifically for people’s most critical needs, including child care services, food, education, rent assistance and health care costs.
To make it easy for nonprofits to request funds, Prater removed complicated forms. Instead, nonprofits needed only to email Prater directly, and organizations still can.
“We didn’t want to make it a really difficult process, because this is such a difficult time,” Prater said. “When they needed the money, we needed to get out there quickly.”
Since setting up this process, Prater has received more than 1,200 requests from nonprofits in and outside of North Georgia, and she still gets 5-10 requests a week, she said. After those requests come in, they are vetted by a staff committee who verifies who the organization is and how its need is tied to COVID, Prater said.
But during the public health crisis and economic downturn, many community members were more generous, too, said Megan Martin, the foundation’s vice president of marketing and development.
“Of course nonprofits are calling, needing help, but then also people in the community, specifically our fund holders, were calling asking how they can help,” Martin said.
The foundation broke $100 million in charitable fund assets for the first time, reaching $116 million at the end of last May.
One of the beneficiaries of this generosity was Sunshine Seniors, an organization that partners with Georgia Mountain Food Bank to hold a food drive at 2 p.m. every Tuesday at St. John Baptist Church for seniors and families. President Belinda Dickey said they did not miss a Tuesday during the pandemic, even while some food pantries had to shut down.
“We stood on faith,” Dickey said. “Countless people reached out to us to help.”
Sunshine Seniors has received multiple grants from the foundation since the organization began eight years ago, and most recently received $10,000 in May. “We would not have been able to survive,” Dickey said.
Pre-pandemic, Sunshine Seniors was serving meals for 100-125 families a week, Dickey said, but the busiest week during COVID was 500 families, and it is still serving more than twice as many as in 2019.
Sunshine Seniors also had to make certain accommodations during the pandemic. It used to allow families to choose meals from a broader selection, but now it serves prepackaged meals to families in a drive-thru system that is safer. It also serves 40 meals to people’s doors every week, Dickey said.
The Hispanic Alliance also needed help serving food to its community members near the start of the pandemic. From May 2020 to May 2021, the group served meals to 10,000 families, helped by funds from the foundation, among other corporate partners and churches who donated food, Executive Director Vanesa Sarazua said. It had a drive-thru set up and would get 500-750 cars during three-hour food drive events, Sarazua said.
“We were helped right away,” she said. “There was no access to food for a lot of our community, and we were able to provide.”
The group had to serve independently of any food bank, Sarazua said, and the community stepped up.
“I think it really speaks highly of the community that we are in, how they’ve taken care of the most vulnerable during the worst of times,” she said.
Good News Clinics received two grants from the foundation which went toward COVID testing and vaccine distribution, Executive Director Liz Coates said. The free clinic serves people who are within 150% of the federal poverty level, providing health screenings, dental care and other medical services.
As of June 24, the clinic has administered 2,376 COVID vaccine shots to 1,572 people, Coates said.
“There’s a lot that goes into providing those shots other than the vaccine,” she said. “It’s a very technical vaccine to administer and deal with, and there’s a lot of coordination of people, professional and patient and everything in between.”
Good News has tried to reach low-income communities and other under-served populations to offer easily accessible vaccines, Coates said. It has held three mass vaccination events at 810 Pine St., and 18 off-site vaccination clinics for poultry and manufacturing industries, nonprofits and other small organizations which have employees or clients who are underserved, she said. Vaccine clinics are offered every Friday on its campus.
Whispering Angels Youth Ranch received $15,000 from the foundation, and though they don’t serve people food or give them health screenings, they help children in need. The ranch pairs children, who are suffering from abuse, grief, trauma or other hardships, with a horse.
The ranch is a faith-based ministry and does not practice equine therapy, said Marie Allen, who founded the ranch in 2014. It has served nearly 500 kids, ages 5-18, since 2014, Allen said, and is so full it recently started a waiting list system.
“It’s all about just being one with the horse,” Allen said. “They can just be having the worst day, and they come out with the horse and there’s just that bond.”
Kids come one or two times per week for sessions held Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, where they do chores around the ranch, groom their horses and eventually get to ride them once they earn that privilege over time, Allen said. Each child has a horse and a mentor that they are paired with, and the horses choose their child. Each of the ranch’s 13 horses is brought out to a new child, and the horses will give signs of their affection toward them.
“It sounds crazy but only one horse will choose that child, and it never fails,” Allen said. “They give their ears, they give their eyes, they follow. They look and they chew … And then the final, final thing I will ask the child, I’ll say, ‘Squat down.’ And if that horse’s head follows that child and it lowers its head all the way down — that’s the one.”
Because they are with one horse for their whole time at the ranch, children are able to form a strong bond with them, Allen said, and some kids stay for as long as six years, though most stay for one to two years. The ranch also holds art classes and has other activities for kids whenever they aren’t with their horse, and they have ministers from Stephen Ministries to lead faith-based discussions.
The grant the ranch received from the foundation allowed it to hire an additional staff member, Allen said.
“We want to facilitate healing and give them hope and just make a difference,” Allen said. “And I think we’re doing that a little bit at a time.”