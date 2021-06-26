“We would not have survived,” North GA Community Foundation helped 100+ nonprofits since pandemic start

Sunshine Seniors has received multiple grants from the foundation since the organization began eight years ago, and most recently received $10,000 in May. “We would not have been able to survive,” Dickey said.

Pre-pandemic, Sunshine Seniors was serving meals for 100-125 families a week, Dickey said, but the busiest week during COVID was 500 families, and it is still serving more than twice as many as in 2019.

Sunshine Seniors also had to make certain accommodations during the pandemic. It used to allow families to choose meals from a broader selection, but now it serves prepackaged meals to families in a drive-thru system that is safer. It also serves 40 meals to people’s doors every week, Dickey said.

The Hispanic Alliance also needed help serving food to its community members near the start of the pandemic. From May 2020 to May 2021, the group served meals to 10,000 families, helped by funds from the foundation, among other corporate partners and churches who donated food, Executive Director Vanesa Sarazua said. It had a drive-thru set up and would get 500-750 cars during three-hour food drive events, Sarazua said.

“We were helped right away,” she said. “There was no access to food for a lot of our community, and we were able to provide.”

The group had to serve independently of any food bank, Sarazua said, and the community stepped up.

“I think it really speaks highly of the community that we are in, how they’ve taken care of the most vulnerable during the worst of times,” she said.

Good News Clinics received two grants from the foundation which went toward COVID testing and vaccine distribution, Executive Director Liz Coates said. The free clinic serves people who are within 150% of the federal poverty level, providing health screenings, dental care and other medical services.

As of June 24, the clinic has administered 2,376 COVID vaccine shots to 1,572 people, Coates said.

“There’s a lot that goes into providing those shots other than the vaccine,” she said. “It’s a very technical vaccine to administer and deal with, and there’s a lot of coordination of people, professional and patient and everything in between.”

Good News has tried to reach low-income communities and other under-served populations to offer easily accessible vaccines, Coates said. It has held three mass vaccination events at 810 Pine St., and 18 off-site vaccination clinics for poultry and manufacturing industries, nonprofits and other small organizations which have employees or clients who are underserved, she said. Vaccine clinics are offered every Friday on its campus.