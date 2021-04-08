‘We never shut our doors to an animal’: Humane Society gearing up for annual Art with Heart fundraiser

“Everything we do, from vaccinating (the animals) when they come in the door, to feeding them … all the medical care they might need … there’s just a lot of neglect that you see,” said Sam Threadgill, the humane society’s development and marketing director. “So when people are donating to an event like this … you’re donating to help an animal.”

Threadgill said in-person attendance for the fundraiser on Saturday, April 17, at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville will be limited to 175 people, so only sponsors will be able to attend the full event in person. The live event begins at 7 p.m.

However, those who purchase a $60 VIP all-access virtual pass for the event will receive special perks, including an opportunity to schedule a 30-minute slot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to peruse the art in a “behind-the-scenes viewing party” on Saturday. She also said, since the event is being held online, as well as in person, it’s essentially an all-day gala.

“We’ll have champagne, and they can meander through all of the art and non-art packages during the day so that they know what they’re bidding on,” Threadgill said.

Auction items available for bidding include pieces of art, including pieces by local artists Clayton Santiago and Frank Norton Jr., a trip to Antigua, prize baskets and other items.

Virtual pass holders will also receive a special gift pack sent to their home, which includes a gift certificate to Cork It in Gainesville, treats from Pet Pleasers Bakery in Gainesville and other “little surprises,” Threadgill said.