These new homeowners received Habitat’s first dedication parade

“Normally we’re all in the house,” Alison McElvery, Hall Habitat’s executive director, said. “We have to adapt. This is a very special day.”



Mary Lou Lock, longtime Habitat volunteer, said the pandemic halted the construction of the Buffingtons’ home by several months. However, she said the nonprofit later allowed a small group of six people called, “the faithful few,” to don their masks and help complete the project.

“The faithful few, we definitely got to know and appreciate them,” Heather said. “They were a big reason our house got as far as it did.”

Walking into their new home with their two elementary-aged children, Jaylen and Isaac, the Buffingtons said they felt a rush of happiness and that a weight had been lifted off them.

Before moving into the Copper Glen community, Heather said they had been living in a rundown apartment in an “unsafe area.”

Despite both having full-time jobs, the Buffingtons said they were having trouble affording rent.

Heather has been working as a certified medical assistant for Lanier Village Estates, a retirement community in Hall, for the past five years. And for nearly three years, Josh has served as a bus driver for Hall County Schools.