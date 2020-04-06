These local efforts are helping kids get fed during spring break

Ever since Hall County and Gainesville school systems switched to online classes, many local children who depended on schools for their meals have been getting those meals delivered to their homes. Those meals aren’t being provided during spring break, but communities have responded to help get food where it is needed most.

Some of that support has come from local businesses.

Angelica Tabor-Fells, owner of Level Up Haircuts in Gainesville, has teamed up with Level Up Communities Inc. and North Georgia Business Radio X to give away 3,000 meals this week to affected students.

Meals can be picked up starting at 11 a.m. each day through Thursday, April 9, at the American Legion at 2343 Riverside Drive in Gainesville.

“It’s highly important that these parents get out here and get their kids fed for free,” Tabor-Fells said. “Even if you have a little bit of groceries in the house, this will help you for another day to be able to feed your kids.”