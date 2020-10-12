These 4 hit country songwriters will perform for the John Jarrard Foundation’s free virtual concert

Jody Jackson, executive director of the John Jarrard Foundation, said people can expect to hear songs written for country artists such as Tim McGraw, Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney and more.



"In the past 19 years it has gotten bigger and better,” Jackson said. “It’s a disappointment to go virtual, but this year we decided it would be the safest and best thing to do. The good news is we’re going to be able to capture people who have never heard of the Jarrard Foundation.”

The concert honors the memory of John Jarrard, a Gainesville native who died in 2001 after a long battle with Type 1 diabetes. Before his death, Jarrard wrote hit songs performed by country musicians like Don Williams, Alabama, George Strait and Tracy Lawrence. He was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

Jackson said DiPiero, one of the songwriters in this year’s concert, wrote a couple of hit songs with Jarrard, including "Blue Clear Sky” by George Strait.

“We’re very fortunate to get him to do this,” he said. “He knew and loved John.”