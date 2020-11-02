These 4 groups are still feeding people in need this Thanksgiving. Here’s how you can help

Although some seats may have to be left empty this Thanksgiving, local groups and organizations are making sure tables are full of food for families in need.

Because of the pandemic, several Thanksgiving community efforts in Hall County have gotten creative with their approach to limit the spread of COVID-19, opting instead for drive-thru meal service, pickup or delivery.

“We want to make sure in a small way we can help somebody during these trying times,” said Mary Mauricio, executive director of Latin American Missionary Program Ministries in Gainesville. “We’re working together with the community to bring some kind of relief.”

Whether people need a meal this Thanksgiving or want to donate their time or money to a good cause, check out these four community meal opportunities coming to Hall County in November.