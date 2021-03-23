St. John Baptist Church is hosting an outdoor COVID-19 memorial service, and all are welcome

The church and the congregation’s Mission in Action Ministry welcomes the community to join in a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, to remember the lives lost to the virus over the past year.

The event, called “The Afterglow,” will be spearheaded by the Rev. Stephen Samuel of St. John First Baptist and Catherine Wilmont, who leads the ministry.

“I hope that they’ll realize how COVID has affected most people, and it affects them in different ways,” Wilmont said. “We’re in the same storm, but not in the same boat.”

When people gather on the lawn Saturday, they’ll notice dozens of flags planted in the ground, some with names and some without. Wilmont said St. John Baptist members, with permission, will attach names to the flags of people who have died from COVID-19.