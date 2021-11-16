'That's what Jesus would want': Gainesville church hosts breakfast to hear community's needs

Gainesville Seventh-Day Adventist Church is bringing people together to discuss needs in Hall County over breakfast.

Clarence Carr, an organizer of the event, said that the church is looking to hear directly from those in need.

“We’re looking for other ideas,” he said. “We want the community to come in and talk to us and say, ‘Hey, this is what we need.’”

A first for Gainesville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, the free event will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, at the church’s location on 2695 Old Cornelia Highway, Gainesville. The breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, oatmeal, grits, chicken tenders, fruit, bread, coffee and juices.

The church decided to host the breakfast after partnering with Good News at Noon last month to provide homeless people with more than 60 blankets, some of which were made by members of the church.

“The kids helped make some blankets, the adults made some blankets, some people were able to work in small groups to make the blankets and some people were making them at home and sending them in,” Carr said,

People from all walks of life are invited to join the church for breakfast and discuss what they feel are the community’s most pressing needs. The church is hoping to target what the biggest problems are for those in need to ensure that they’re providing the most help, according to Carr.

According to Carr, the church saw an immediate need for socks for the homeless population in Gainesville and has now collected more than 500 pairs, which will be handed out at Good News on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The church is also taking donations from those who are able to give; current requests are warm clothing items like socks, sweatshirts, sweatpants and hoodies or monetary donations, all of which can be dropped off at the church.

“I think we need to be more connected with our communities; I think that’s what Jesus would want and I think that’s what we should do,” Carr said.

For more information visit gainesvilleadventist.org or call 678-743-1869.