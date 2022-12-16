‘Potential for hypothermia’: Sub-freezing temperatures could be deadly for homeless. Here’s how you can help

Temperatures in Hall County could plummet as low as 18 degrees next week.

For most people, that means cranking the heat, bundling up with some blankets and dripping the faucet at night to prevent freezing pipes.

But for people without housing, the sub-freezing temperatures aren’t just a nuisance — they can be deadly.

“This is a real healthcare crisis for our homeless,” said Jim Froehlich, a physician for Good News at Noon who is leading efforts to house homeless people during the cold spell. “It's a real deadly potential for hypothermia, which we saw some of last year.”

That’s why local nonprofits and churches are banding together to open a temporary shelter and provide cold-weather essentials like socks, gloves, blankets, sleeping bags and food.

Organizers hope to house as many as 40 homeless people in the old Set Free Ministry building in Gainesville. It is located across from the new Good News at Noon facility at 844 Dorsey St.

You can donate money, food or other items by calling Good News at Noon at 770-738-7868.

“It’s a drafty old warehouse,” Froehlich said. “It’s really expensive to heat.”

He said they will begin setting up the shelter on Wednesday and plan to keep it open as long as temperatures stay below freezing.

Katie Martin, a meteorologist for National Weather Service Peachtree City, said temperatures could drop as low as 18 degrees on Thursday night with a 30% chance of rain that could turn into show showers come Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to be below average through Christmas.