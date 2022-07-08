PHOTOS: Gut Check tests team building, leadership skills for teens

Gut Check campers hit the obstacle course Friday, July 8, 2022, at Riverside Military Academy during the Gainesville Jaycees annual Gut Check camp program. The Jaycees started the program in 1997 as a team building and leadership program for teenage boys in Hall County schools. Using military principles, the boys are taught leadership skills through activities like rappelling down a mountain, obstacle course racing and hiking.
Gut Check campers hit the obstacle course Friday, July 8, 2022, at Riverside Military Academy during the Gainesville Jaycees annual Gut Check camp program. The Jaycees started the program in 1997 as a team building and leadership program for teenage boys in Hall County schools. Using military principles, the boys are taught leadership skills through activities like rappelling down a mountain, obstacle course racing and hiking.
Gut Check campers take a break following the obstacle course Friday, July 8, 2022, at Riverside Military Academy during the annual Gainesville Jaycees program for teenage boys.
Gut Check campers perform push ups Friday, July 8, 2022, at Riverside Military Academy during the Gainesville Jaycees annual Gut Check camp program. The Jaycees started the program in 1997 as a team building and leadership program for teenage boys in Hall County schools. Using military principles, the boys are taught leadership skills through activities like rappelling down a mountain, obstacle course racing and hiking.
A youth rappels off a wall Friday, July 8, 2022, at Riverside Military Academy during the Gainesville Jaycees annual Gut Check camp program. The team will next rappel from Yonah Mountain. The Jaycees started the program in 1997 as a team building and leadership program for teenage boys in Hall County schools. Using military principles, the boys are taught leadership skills through activities like rappelling down a mountain, obstacle course racing and hiking.