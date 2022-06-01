Nonprofit bookstore writing next chapter amid uncertainty

Since assuming the role, the Rocks have been working to curate an eclectic atmosphere with quality reading material inside the new — albeit smaller — space, which formerly served as the bookstore’s holding area for online book sales.

“We’re starting kind of from the beginning and going, ‘OK, what are the books that really sell?’” Connie Rock said. “Because our space is so small, we’re focusing on good, quality books.”

That focus is also honed on finding creative, out-of-the-box ways to keep Next Chapter from an unhappy ending.

“It’s been a tough few years for Our Neighbor Inc.,” Rock said. “(The bookstore) hasn’t been profitable, and we really need it to be, because it’s getting harder and harder to get grants and, for adults with disabilities, there’s just not that many options for them,” Rock said. “We need it to bring an income. The purpose of it initially was to give them an opportunity to interact with people, get social skills but also get job skills so that they can progress (and) move on to other things. We can still accomplish those things, we just really have to rethink our strategy.”

Rock said she wasn’t sure whether the bookstore’s difficulty in securing grant funding stemmed from economic conditions, an influx of grant applicants or the bookstore’s own qualifications for receiving funds.

“I think there’s a lot of factors to it,” she said.

The worst case scenario, Rock said, would be shuttering the bookstore and securing alternative employment opportunities for its employees — but Next Chapter is not yet to that point.

Rock said the organization has “a great board now who is actively involved. We’ve been meeting a lot to decide where do we want this to go. What’s it going to look like a year from now, two years from now, three years from now? We’re making some changes, but just like anything, you’ve got to adjust with the times.”

The changes stretch even as far as used book intake. Next Chapter continues to accept donations of gently used, pre-read books, but there are some specifications.

If you’re looking for a new home for your hardcover titles, Next Chapter is the place — but you’ll need to seek other accommodations for your unwanted paperbacks. Newer fiction, vintage and children’s books are a hot commodity right now, according to Rock, as are decorative, color-coordinated bundles.