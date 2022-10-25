New outdoor sensory path joins landscape at Sisu

An outdoor sensory path filled with vibrant colors and interactive designs is open for community play at Sisu Integrated Early Learning in Gainesville.
The path is the result of a partnership between nonprofit Randy and Friends and Hall County Rotary.
With the help of local businesses, Rotarians and Randy and Friends board members and families designed 21 squares with a range of textures that help calm or stimulate an individual — like lily pads made out of rock holding a frog called “Mr. Leap,” a tightrope stretching over a volcano and musical instruments complete with drum sticks.
“We’re trying to hit different senses — not just the feeling, but hearing and touch,” Randy and Friends Executive Director Becky Vinson said.
An orange, green and yellow square at the start of the path was dedicated in memory of Chuck Guthrie, who was a major supporter of Sisu, Vinson said.
The fourth square along the path was dedicated in memory of former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal, who served as a longtime board member of Randy and Friends and assisted in planning and designing the path prior to her death in August.
“Sandra’s square is in really bright colors because she was a very colorful lady,” Vinson said “She was really touched by those with special needs and contributed a lot to our board with her ideas and her thoughts.”
For Randy and Friends, constructing such a path at Sisu held sentimental meaning.
Forty years ago, Randy Owens, the namesake of Randy and Friends, became the first student of Sisu — known at that time as Challenged Child and Friends — after he was hit by a car that left him with brain damage and paralyzed at 2 years old.
In 2012, Randy’s mother, Marty Owens, founded Randy and Friends to help other adults with disabilities find jobs after high school and “fulfill God’s plan for their lives,” its website states.
Since then, Randy and Friends has grown to include community job development and coaching with local businesses in the community.
“We bring adults in and we teach them about God and that they were no accident, and that God has a purpose in their life and made them special for a reason,” Vinson said. “We work on soft skills, personal skills, and life skills, and then we help them look for a job within the community that sounds like a passion and interest to them.”
To learn more about Randy and Friends, visit randyandfriends.org.