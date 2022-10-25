New outdoor sensory path joins landscape at Sisu

The path is the result of a partnership between nonprofit Randy and Friends and Hall County Rotary.



With the help of local businesses, Rotarians and Randy and Friends board members and families designed 21 squares with a range of textures that help calm or stimulate an individual — like lily pads made out of rock holding a frog called “Mr. Leap,” a tightrope stretching over a volcano and musical instruments complete with drum sticks.

“We’re trying to hit different senses — not just the feeling, but hearing and touch,” Randy and Friends Executive Director Becky Vinson said.

An orange, green and yellow square at the start of the path was dedicated in memory of Chuck Guthrie, who was a major supporter of Sisu, Vinson said.

The fourth square along the path was dedicated in memory of former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal, who served as a longtime board member of Randy and Friends and assisted in planning and designing the path prior to her death in August.

“Sandra’s square is in really bright colors because she was a very colorful lady,” Vinson said “She was really touched by those with special needs and contributed a lot to our board with her ideas and her thoughts.”