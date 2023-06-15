New nonprofit to facilitate virtual dementia tours as ‘a starting point for raising awareness’

A new resource for understanding dementia officially exists in Hall County.
Beyond Dementia Coalition, a licensed nonprofit, is preparing to unveil a virtual dementia tour to give local first responders and the general public a firsthand encounter with the condition’s symptoms.
On the tour, participants are assigned a series of tasks to complete in less than eight minutes, which sounds easy enough, except they must be completed while donning various simulators that impair visual perception, auditory processing and gross and fine motor dexterity — all symptoms an individual with dementia experiences.
“Without knowing those challenges, how can we imagine what it’s like living with dementia?” Beyond Dementia Coalition board member Cloud Conrad said.
The tour, developed by Second Wind Dreams, is “a starting point for raising awareness,” Conrad said. “From here, we can lay a groundwork to really understand more detail about how dementia changes a person’s cognition, not just their memory, as so many people think, but behavior (and) personality as well.”
On July 14, the coalition plans to facilitate a virtual dementia tour for 60 first responders from the Gainesville Police and Fire departments, Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Hall County Fire Rescue, according to Beyond Dementia Coalition CEO Bill Wittel.
“Hopefully it will drive down through the ranks of the departments to where maybe it will become a part of their training process on a regular basis,” he said. “When first responders go on a call, let’s say it’s a fire or something, and a loved one is there with them and they tell the first responder, ‘My loved one has dementia,’ they’re going to have a much better understanding of how to handle that victim.”
As essential as the virtual dementia tour itself is the debriefing that follows, which is aimed to help participants apply what they learned and experienced during the simulation to their “real-life situation.”
“You go into a classroom and you can sit there for a day and talk about the behavior, but unless you feel it yourself (by) going through the virtual dementia tour and the debriefing — you can’t beat that experience,” Wittel said.
For the participating first responders, Conrad said the virtual dementia tour will be tailored specifically to the work they do with the public, and hopes to offer the same customized experience to health care workers, bank tellers and grocery store clerks, tying the debriefing back to the work they do on the hospital floor or the checkout counter.
“The debrief is a vital part of the experience as well,” Conrad said. “It’s not just the virtual gear; it’s having that conversation and having someone connect their own experience to dementia and back to their home life or work life.”
“It (is) important for everyone to have some kind of understanding of what it’s like to live with dementia,” she continued, “because we will all encounter a person living with dementia, whether that’s at our house of worship or the restaurant around the corner, or at the bank, the grocery store or a party situation, or with a neighbor. If we all knew a little bit more about what living with dementia is like, we could all create a more hospitable community for those living with dementia, and that allows us to create a world where the stigma about dementia is diminished, where awareness and understanding about dementia is increased.”
Virtual dementia tours for the general public are set to be offered Aug. 22 and Oct. 18 at Interactive Neighborhood for Kids in Gainesville, with plans to offer them on a regular basis after the turn of the new school year.
With its newfound nonprofit status and financial support from the Cresswind Foundation and North Georgia Community Foundation, the coalition hopes to deliver more projects and programs to the community, including the revival of field trips to INK for dementia patients and assisted living residents, which the coalition regularly organized prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got to crawl before we can walk,” Wittel said.
According to Wittel, advocacy groups for caregivers of those with dementia are few and far between — an essential, but missing, link he hopes Beyond Dementia can supplement.
“These (caregivers) are the people that are getting burned out, not just healthwise, but financially, (it’s) taking a big toll,” he said.
According to Conrad, the coalition hopes to make its vision of a dementia-friendly world a reality by creating an environment “where we not only understand what a person living with dementia is going through, but we can embrace them, we can show them the dignity and the value that they still deserve and hold in a community.”For more information on Beyond Dementia Coalition and virtual dementia tours, visit beyonddementiacoalition.org or contact 770-335-1481.