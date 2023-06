New nonprofit to facilitate virtual dementia tours as ‘a starting point for raising awareness’

For the participating first responders, Conrad said the virtual dementia tour will be tailored specifically to the work they do with the public, and hopes to offer the same customized experience to health care workers, bank tellers and grocery store clerks, tying the debriefing back to the work they do on the hospital floor or the checkout counter.

“The debrief is a vital part of the experience as well,” Conrad said. “It’s not just the virtual gear; it’s having that conversation and having someone connect their own experience to dementia and back to their home life or work life.”

“It (is) important for everyone to have some kind of understanding of what it’s like to live with dementia,” she continued, “because we will all encounter a person living with dementia, whether that’s at our house of worship or the restaurant around the corner, or at the bank, the grocery store or a party situation, or with a neighbor. If we all knew a little bit more about what living with dementia is like, we could all create a more hospitable community for those living with dementia, and that allows us to create a world where the stigma about dementia is diminished, where awareness and understanding about dementia is increased.”

Virtual dementia tours for the general public are set to be offered Aug. 22 and Oct. 18 at Interactive Neighborhood for Kids in Gainesville, with plans to offer them on a regular basis after the turn of the new school year.

With its newfound nonprofit status and financial support from the Cresswind Foundation and North Georgia Community Foundation, the coalition hopes to deliver more projects and programs to the community, including the revival of field trips to INK for dementia patients and assisted living residents, which the coalition regularly organized prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve got to crawl before we can walk,” Wittel said.

According to Wittel, advocacy groups for caregivers of those with dementia are few and far between — an essential, but missing, link he hopes Beyond Dementia can supplement.

“These (caregivers) are the people that are getting burned out, not just healthwise, but financially, (it’s) taking a big toll,” he said.

According to Conrad, the coalition hopes to make its vision of a dementia-friendly world a reality by creating an environment “where we not only understand what a person living with dementia is going through, but we can embrace them, we can show them the dignity and the value that they still deserve and hold in a community.”

For more information on Beyond Dementia Coalition and virtual dementia tours, visit beyonddementiacoalition.org or contact 770-335-1481.