New nonprofit to facilitate virtual dementia tours as ‘a starting point for raising awareness’

On July 14, the coalition plans to facilitate a virtual dementia tour for 60 first responders from the Gainesville Police and Fire departments, Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Hall County Fire Rescue, according to Beyond Dementia Coalition CEO Bill Wittel.

“Hopefully it will drive down through the ranks of the departments to where maybe it will become a part of their training process on a regular basis,” he said. “When first responders go on a call, let’s say it’s a fire or something, and a loved one is there with them and they tell the first responder, ‘My loved one has dementia,’ they’re going to have a much better understanding of how to handle that victim.”

As essential as the virtual dementia tour itself is the debriefing that follows, which is aimed to help participants apply what they learned and experienced during the simulation to their “real-life situation.”

“You go into a classroom and you can sit there for a day and talk about the behavior, but unless you feel it yourself (by) going through the virtual dementia tour and the debriefing — you can’t beat that experience,” Wittel said.