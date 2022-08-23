New nonprofit stirring together coffee, creativity and mental health services

A new home for coffee, creativity and mental health services will soon roll out its welcome mat in midtown Gainesville.Designed by licensed professional counselor Jennifer Borders Corbin, Fill My Cup houses individual, couples and family counseling services, a creative studio and cafe at 822 Maple St., bringing new life to some of the oldest walls on record in Gainesville.
For those who gather between them, Corbin hopes to offer much of the same.
“My heart, really, is that (Fill My Cup) just allows people to come alive,” she said. “I want people to feel comfortable, to feel welcomed, to maybe be surprised themselves at what life has in store for them by coming through here. I want it to be a place that every person feels welcome and can benefit and maybe leave with something that they didn’t come with.”
Slated to open this fall, Fill My Cup has been on Corbin’s mind since 2003, three years after she came to Gainesville to work with interdenominational missions organization Adventures in Missions.
“It was never in my plans to live in a rural Southern town — I just thought I might be traveling the world, which was my hope at 25,” Corbin said. “When I first came to Gainesville, coffee shops were kind of a new idea, and we (AIM) used to joke about starting one here. I didn’t know at that time that I would be a counselor. It’s been a long journey.”
Corbin founded the nonprofit in 2015 and, last year, her vision came full-circle as she secured its brick and mortar location.
“The seven years on top of many years of dreaming and hoping and working toward a goal — it’s been quite surreal,” she said. “I often say that it wasn’t even my idea, it really was sort of a vision that I feel like God gave me and it kind of grew and evolved with time and life experience. I could never have told you I would have made it to this point.”
Corbin is one of two therapists providing services at Fill My Cup. From her work and contact with the homeless population in Atlanta, Corbin developed a soft spot for “the ones who are really struggling and visibly down and out.”
In Corbin’s experience, she’s seen mental health often act as “the missing piece that people desperately need to work through that emotional and mental struggle that’s keeping them where they’re at. That is one of the pieces we’re hoping to bring to Gainesville however we’re able.”
Corbin noted she’s working to provide scholarships to clients who otherwise couldn’t afford counseling services.
On the creative side, Fill My Cup will house a gallery space to promote local artists, like her husband, Talon Corbin.
In the studio, the Corbins plan to host workshops led by seasoned artists as well as offer the public a free space to come create.
“The creative room is what I really want to offer to people as a space that’s free and free-flowing and not having hindrances of any kind, whether it’s monetary or what have you,” Jennifer said. “The overarching idea is we want to meet people where they are and help them walk along their journey and help them become the best version of themselves. We want to help people thrive in what they were made to do.”
Corbin is soliciting artists, musicians and other aspiring creatives trying to figure out their craft to participate in coffeehouse nights hosted in the house’s gathering room.
The studio will also host art therapy sessions aimed toward “quieting that left side of the brain and allowing the right side to come alive and open up to things that might be being blocked because we are trying too hard to figure it out or resolve the issue on our own,” Corbin said.
In the cafe, guests will find simple breakfast items and healthy, heart snacks like overnight oats, yogurt parfaits, muffins and scones as well as coffee, espresso and cold brew.
“There could be people that come for the cafe that never interact with the other stuff, and vice versa,” Corbin said. “It’s really multifaceted and something we feel like welcomes any and all people — whatever walk of life, whatever season of life, hopefully there’s something they might experience here and benefit from.”
Once open, Fill My Cup’s hours of operation will likely be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, Corbin said.For more information on Fill My Cup and updates on its opening, visit fillmycupgainesville.com or follow the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram.