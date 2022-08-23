New nonprofit stirring together coffee, creativity and mental health services

For those who gather between them, Corbin hopes to offer much of the same.

“My heart, really, is that (Fill My Cup) just allows people to come alive,” she said. “I want people to feel comfortable, to feel welcomed, to maybe be surprised themselves at what life has in store for them by coming through here. I want it to be a place that every person feels welcome and can benefit and maybe leave with something that they didn’t come with.”

Slated to open this fall, Fill My Cup has been on Corbin’s mind since 2003, three years after she came to Gainesville to work with interdenominational missions organization Adventures in Missions.

“It was never in my plans to live in a rural Southern town — I just thought I might be traveling the world, which was my hope at 25,” Corbin said. “When I first came to Gainesville, coffee shops were kind of a new idea, and we (AIM) used to joke about starting one here. I didn’t know at that time that I would be a counselor. It’s been a long journey.”

Corbin founded the nonprofit in 2015 and, last year, her vision came full-circle as she secured its brick and mortar location.

“The seven years on top of many years of dreaming and hoping and working toward a goal — it’s been quite surreal,” she said. “I often say that it wasn’t even my idea, it really was sort of a vision that I feel like God gave me and it kind of grew and evolved with time and life experience. I could never have told you I would have made it to this point.”

Corbin is one of two therapists providing services at Fill My Cup. From her work and contact with the homeless population in Atlanta, Corbin developed a soft spot for “the ones who are really struggling and visibly down and out.”

In Corbin’s experience, she’s seen mental health often act as “the missing piece that people desperately need to work through that emotional and mental struggle that’s keeping them where they’re at. That is one of the pieces we’re hoping to bring to Gainesville however we’re able.”

Corbin noted she’s working to provide scholarships to clients who otherwise couldn’t afford counseling services.

On the creative side, Fill My Cup will house a gallery space to promote local artists, like her husband, Talon Corbin.