The National Day of Prayer in photos
05072021 PRAYER 5.jpg

Dozens gather Thursday, May 6, 2021, in downtown Gainesville for the annual National Day of Prayer. This year for COVID-19 protection, the prayer station signs were moved to each group around the square. Each station, which is led in prayer by a community member, focuses on a specific topic in society: media, business, education, family, church, military and government.

by Scott Rogers
05072021 PRAYER 4.jpg

Airline Baptist Church's Chase Reed leads a prayer for business Thursday, May 6, 2021, in downtown Gainesville during the annual National Day of Prayer. This year for COVID-19 protection, the prayer station signs were moved to each group around the square. Each station, which is led in prayer by a community member, focuses on a specific topic in society: media, business, education, family, church, military and government.

by Scott Rogers
05072021 PRAYER 3.jpg

People arrive to the square Thursday, May 6, 2021, in downtown Gainesville for the annual National Day of Prayer. This year for COVID-19 protection, the prayer station signs were moved to each group around the square. Each station, which is led in prayer by a community member, focuses on a specific topic in society: media, business, education, family, church, military and government.

by Scott Rogers
05072021 PRAYER 1.jpg

Col. Kevin Jarrard leads a prayer for the military Thursday, May 6, 2021, in downtown Gainesville during the annual National Day of Prayer. This year for COVID-19 protection, the prayer station signs were moved to each group around the square. Each station, which is led in prayer by a community member, focuses on a specific topic in society: media, business, education, family, church, military and government.

by Scott Rogers
05072021 PRAYER 2.jpg

by Scott Rogers