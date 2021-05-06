The National Day of Prayer in photos

Dozens gather Thursday, May 6, 2021, in downtown Gainesville for the annual National Day of Prayer. This year for COVID-19 protection, the prayer station signs were moved to each group around the square. Each station, which is led in prayer by a community member, focuses on a specific topic in society: media, business, education, family, church, military and government.
