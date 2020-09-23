Meet this year’s Georgia Mountain Food Bank Empty Bowl Lunch honorees

Rodney Greene

Greene said he first got involved with the food bank after searching with his brother, who is also his business partner, for a nonprofit to serve. They volunteered at one of the organization's programs, which involved bringing food to local summer camps.

“There were kids who were food insecure that depend on school lunches,” Greene said. “That opened our eyes when we’d deliver the lunches. You could see it in their eyes that they were so happy to have a lunch.”

Since then, Greene said he decided to go “all in” with Georgia Mountain Food Bank. He has served twice as the Empty Bowl Lunch’s presenting sponsor, — which includes donating $10,000 to the nonprofit — and continues to volunteer with his staff.

“It’s hard to sum up all the ways I appreciate the support of Rodney Greene,” Blackstock said. “He and his brother, Jody, have been such good friends to Georgia Mountain Food Bank.”

A couple of years ago, Greene said his team of volunteers started helping with the food bank’s Neighborhood Fresh program, which distributes fresh produce to low-income homes.

By going out into communities to deliver food, Greene said he has been able to not only make connections with those in need in Hall, but better understand how food insecurity affects the region.

“You can give money and be a sponsor, but when you get out and volunteer, you can see that there's hunger in our five counties,” he said. “That drives me to keep our (LaserCraft) people involved. We’ll keep doing it as long as we can.”

Even though he is the CEO of a company, Greene finds time to volunteer, whether it’s taking two hours off work or serving the food bank during the weekend. He said around 20 of his staff of 110 employees also actively volunteer at the nonprofit.

If he could give one piece of advice to other business owners looking to support a nonprofit, Green said he would encourage them to “pick something you’re passionate about and go all in with them.”

“Don't just give money, take a moment to find out what you can do to be involved,” he said. “You may not be able to be involved all the time, but do it some.”