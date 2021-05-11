Meet Eagle Ranch's new executive director

Eagle Ranch has named a new executive director to succeed founder Eddie Staub.
John Shackelford will take the helm of the faith-based residential facility in July, with support in the transition from Staub. Eagle Ranch serves youth in crisis and their families at its 315-acre South Hall campus.
Staub meanwhile will still serve in a leadership position as he turns his attention to the new James W. Webb Wings Center, which is set to open this fall, providing outpatient counseling, retreats and organizational mentoring.
Shackelford spent 10 years working in Chick-fil-A corporate, most recently leading its brand planning team. Staub said Shackelford will build upon Eagle Ranch’s foundation and bring fresh ideas.
“First and foremost, John is a follower of Christ. He is humble, dedicated to serving others, and is extremely competent,” Staub said in a news release. “The responsibilities given to him during his career with Chick-fil-A speak to his talent, creativity and business acumen.”
Shackelford’s appointment was confirmed at an annual board retreat and completes a yearlong search for Staub’s successor.
“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to continue the strong legacy of faith, innovation and leadership at Eagle Ranch,” Shackelford said in the news release. “Chick-fil-A’s commitment to excellence, purpose and servant leadership has helped prepare me to join the Ranch team. The Lord has grabbed hold of my heart towards Eagle Ranch’s mission, and I’m honored to lead the organization into this new season.”
He and his wife will be moving to Eagle Ranch from the Grant Park neighborhood of downtown Atlanta. Eagle Ranch serves up to 42 boys and 24 girls on its 315-acre campus.
“John is a demonstrated leader with a gift for mission-focused work,” Chick-fil-A Chairman and CEO Dan Cathy said in the news release. “The children and families served by Eagle Ranch will be further cared for by John’s innovative mind and faithful heart. I’m delighted to see John and his family have this incredible opportunity.”
This article will be updated.