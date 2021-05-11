Meet Eagle Ranch's new executive director

Eagle Ranch has named a new executive director to succeed founder Eddie Staub.

John Shackelford will take the helm of the faith-based residential facility in July, with support in the transition from Staub. Eagle Ranch serves youth in crisis and their families at its 315-acre South Hall campus.

Staub meanwhile will still serve in a leadership position as he turns his attention to the new James W. Webb Wings Center, which is set to open this fall, providing outpatient counseling, retreats and organizational mentoring.