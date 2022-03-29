Little Steps’ footprint returns to Hall County

Little Steps Community Daycare
Where: 3606 McEver Road, Oakwood
Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday
More info: familypromisehall.org/daycare
The pitter-patter of Little Steps is audible once again at Family Promise of Hall County.
Closed for nearly a year to undergo renovations, implement state-regulated policies and procedures and install new playground equipment in order to become licensed via the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, Little Steps Community Daycare reopened March 14 to continue meeting the child care needs of vulnerable and low-income families.
“It’s been a busy two weeks, but we’re functioning,” Director Danielle Latlippe told The Times March 24. “Our partner agencies are ecstatic; not one of the shelters has had child care for their parents, so the moms coming into those programs have been really struggling to be employed. Maybe they have a family member that can help them sometimes, but it’s not reliable. We’re at three or four moms now that have become employed since last Monday. I’m seeing the positive effects of the hard work.”
Little Steps works with about 16 local partner agencies, including domestic violence and homeless shelters, Avita, Hall County and Gainesville City school systems and the Department of Family and Children Services, to enroll families via referral by an advocate, case manager or social worker.
If unemployed at the start of enrollment, parents receive a two-week scholarship for free child care while they look for a job. Upon employment, they pay an enrollment fee based on their income.
According to Latlippe, the majority of the day care’s clients pay between $25 and $35 per week, per child, “which is a huge difference compared to normal day care prices.” Local day care programs often cost $175 a week or more at full rates.
Parents who find employment are also able to submit a tuition assistance application to the state’s Childcare and Parents Services program, which, if approved, would allow them to enroll their child(ren) at little or no cost at child care centers that accept CAPS. To be approved, applicants must be employed and working a minimum of 20 hours per week.
“We’re bridging that gap, too, because you can’t get government assistance without employment, (and) how do you get employed if you don’t have child care?” Latlippe said. “That’s the gap we try to fill. A lot of them, even if they don’t get approved, they’re not able to afford $175 a week (for child care); they’re still low-income. So those will stay with us a little longer.”
According to Latlippe, the approval process for government assistance can span anywhere from one to three months; in the interim, Little Steps continues to serve.
Families whose CAPS applications aren’t approved by the state are able to stay with the program an additional six months to a year. During that time, Little Steps will gradually increase their tuition fee to help the parents adjust to paying out of pocket so that when they do leave the program, they’re well prepared.
For its first three years of operation, the day care was exempt from state regulation and licensure because it did not accept payment; instead, it was sustained via donation and grant funding. Over time, Latlippe said Little Steps wanted to create a plan to hold its clients “a little bit more accountable.”
The process spanned a full year, beginning in January 2021. While the facility was given the green light by the state Jan. 7 of this year to reopen, staffing inadequacies kept the doors closed for an additional two months.
“We desperately, desperately need more hands,” Latlippe said. “I would have opened the day I got my permission to operate if I had the staff to do it.”
Latlippe said Little Steps needs at least four additional staff: three teachers and one floater to move between classrooms as needed.
The facility houses a nursery for infants 6 weeks to 1 year old and a classroom for preschool-age children. A classroom for 1- and 2-year-olds is vacant, collecting a growing waitlist until enough staff is garnered to open it.
“I picked the highest need at that point in time and hired for those two rooms,” Latlippe said. “Now, go figure, that one’s closed and I’m getting one call after another for that.”
With its license, the day care has the capacity for 28 children; 12 are enrolled now, and at least that many are on a waitlist, Latlippe said.
“Our classrooms are smaller — which is nice, because a lot of our children come from situations where they’re living in a domestic violence shelter, a homeless shelter, most of them are living in poverty, so we deal with a lot of different things than most day cares do,” Latlippe said. “They come to us a lot different, but we hope, in the time that they’re here, to make a difference.”
Latlippe said the days ahead will be a learning curve, but she’s up to the challenge.
“I’m just learning to go in every direction that I need to; I wear many hats now. I cook, I clean, I take out the trash, I teach,” she said.
Little Steps is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
To learn more about Little Steps or submit a resume, contact Latlippe at 770-535-0786, ext. 209, or danielle@familypromisehall.org.