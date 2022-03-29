Little Steps’ footprint returns to Hall County

“It’s been a busy two weeks, but we’re functioning,” Director Danielle Latlippe told The Times March 24. “Our partner agencies are ecstatic; not one of the shelters has had child care for their parents, so the moms coming into those programs have been really struggling to be employed. Maybe they have a family member that can help them sometimes, but it’s not reliable. We’re at three or four moms now that have become employed since last Monday. I’m seeing the positive effects of the hard work.”

Little Steps works with about 16 local partner agencies, including domestic violence and homeless shelters, Avita, Hall County and Gainesville City school systems and the Department of Family and Children Services, to enroll families via referral by an advocate, case manager or social worker.

If unemployed at the start of enrollment, parents receive a two-week scholarship for free child care while they look for a job. Upon employment, they pay an enrollment fee based on their income.

According to Latlippe, the majority of the day care’s clients pay between $25 and $35 per week, per child, “which is a huge difference compared to normal day care prices.” Local day care programs often cost $175 a week or more at full rates.