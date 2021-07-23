‘It’s holy ground.’ These revival camp meetings have carried on in Gillsville for 175 years

Hundreds of adults and children gather in Gillsville each year for the annual Lebanon United Methodist Church camp meetings, not just to experience spiritual revival, but to reunite with family.



This week, the tradition turned 175 years old.

“It’s just a wonderful thing,” 94-year-old Carolyn B. Griffin said while looking at her great-grandchildren. “I love all the friends and relatives, the activities and the worship part of going to the arbor.”

Virginia Watson, who turns 84 in August, said she can’t remember a time without “camp meetings.” She grew up attending the week-long revival, and today meets with four generations of her family inside their cabin, which they call a “tent.”