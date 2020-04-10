iPads for the dying: Chaplains adjusting to new reality as families are separated from ailing loved ones

Being separated from a newborn baby for minutes, or even moments, is a heart-wrenching experience for any mom.

Some mothers are now going months without seeing their babies.

Because of the pandemic, parents pivoted from unlimited access to their children in the neonatal intensive care unit to absolutely no visitation.

Karen Hoyt, staff chaplain at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, and Mandy Reichert, the hospital’s contract chaplain, work day-to-day to ensure mothers and fathers can interact with their babies via Zoom.

Hoyt said they started implementing this video communication about a week ago.

Reichert recently video called a mother and focused the iPad on her sleeping baby’s face. As soon as the mom started talking, Reichert said the child’s eyes opened.

“Just to see the look on her face that day gave me so much hope,” Reichert said. “It was such a gift to see her so happy that her baby reacted to her voice.”

Finding light in the darkness

As chaplains for the hospital’s women and children services and NICU, Hoyt and Reichert aim to bring a calming presence to patients and staff. Like all of NGMC’s chaplains, their roles include providing emotional and spiritual support. In their case, this may involve prayer, video chatting with mothers and babies or simply listening to a person’s concerns.

Two weeks ago, Hoyt said the hospital’s chaplains started a prayer request line, where staff can text them a prayer request.

Both Hoyt and Reichert also helped create a gratitude board in the Women’s Center speciality area. When staff members walk by, they're encouraged to write what they’re grateful for on a sticky note and place it on the wall.

Once the hospital started treating patients for the novel coronavirus, Abby Post, resident chaplain at NGMC, decided to move from the emergency department to the COVID-19 floor.

“Those crisis and traumatic moments are where I thrive as a chaplain,” Post said. “Moving from that sort of emergency situation to a COVID-19 situation, seemed natural.”

Although she’s separated from patients by glass and guidelines, Post and other chaplains are looking for creative ways to offer support.

She said a chaplain at the NGMC Braselton noticed the curtains were open for a patient in one of the COVID-19-designated rooms. Usually Post said the rooms are blocked off with glass doors and typically have a curtain sheltering people from view.

“He could see that (the patient) was sad and lonely,” Post recounted. “They wrote a sign that said, ‘Prayer?’”

When the patient acknowledged the sign, Post said the chaplain prayed. To show that the prayer was finished, he wrote, “Amen,” on the other side of the sign.

Trey Morrison, manager of pastoral education at Northeast Georgia Health System, said the hospital’s COVID-19 crisis team is putting together a plan for communicating with patients who are near death. They’ll do this by placing iPads in the rooms, so families can talk virtually with their loved ones.

“This will be a way where Abby will be the point person as spiritual support,” Morrison said. “These are uncharted waters and we’re having to create things.”

Morrison said he recently had a conversation with Chuck Beckman, coordinator for the hospital’s music therapy program. He said he intends to have Beckman play music for hospital staff.

“We want to let people catch their breath,” Morrison said. “This is just so intense, and there’s so much sorrow and sadness. We’re trying to make it up as we go what would work for them to get them grounded and centered, to go back into those centers and spaces.”

A new wave of anxiety

Hoyt said the pandemic has sparked another level of anxiety among the medical workers at the NICU and women and children services department.

“The only thing I see that’s different for all staff and especially NICU staff, they’re worried about catching the virus and bringing it back to their family,” she said. “That’s a real concern even though we're required to wear masks. We don’t know sometimes that a mom might be positive because some moms are asymptomatic.”

To protect staff and patients, Hoyt said the hospital began testing every mother for COVID-19, who delivers a baby. If the mother tests positive, then the baby will be placed into an isolated negative pressure room, if necessary.

“I do think what’s scary for most staff is that every day we have meetings, and the rules keep changing,” Hoyt said. “We’re just learning about things as they happen.”

Fortunately, Hoyt said the hospital’s director of women and children services, Mary Lou Wilson, updates her team once a day to let them know what’s happening in the hospital system. She said this helps reassure the medical workers of their safety.

Post said the medical staff on the COVID-19 floor fear getting sick and experience the secondary trauma that comes with caring for patients in critical condition.

“It’s really hard on the critical care nurses and especially the ICU nurses,” she said. “To not have families there that want to be present near the time of death is hard on them. They’re seeing patients are dying and feel like they’re dying alone.”

On an ICU floor, Post said she recently witnessed four nurses using their breaks to comfort a dying patient.

“It was beautiful,” she said. “They were there because the family couldn’t be.”

Responding to the call

Reichert describes her line of work as a calling. She said both she and Hoyt felt led by God to pursue their roles as chaplains for the hospital. Most of their days involve comforting mothers who have lost their babies. Hoyt said one in four women will experience a miscarriage or deliver a stillborn baby.

In addition to serving as a chaplain a couple of times a week, Reichert works as a nursing professor at the University of North Georgia. She also previously spent time as a nurse in both labor and delivery, and the intensive care unit.

“I’ve really enjoyed engaging with staff,” Reichert said. “Because I’m a nurse, it kind of makes me relatable. I understand how they feel and what they’re going through. I also understand why they don’t feel like they can let their emotions through after a traumatic event.”

Reichert can connect with the mothers in NICU because she gave birth to a 29-week-old baby.

“Being able to share that experience with some of these moms has been healing for me, but also has offered them some insight into what it’s like,” she said. Just leaving your baby overnight is tough, but going home and not coming back until your baby is discharged is incredibly difficult.”

On the COVID-19 floor, Post said most of the nurses, who were pulled from different ICUs, are still getting to know one another.

“I’m watching them be able to support each other and be immersed in doing something new in a new place,” she said. “They’re really bonding together as a new team.”

Hoyt said through the crisis, nurses, doctors, chaplains and other medical staff have forged a stronger sense of unity and appreciation for one another.

“Here in the hospital, we feel like we’re in the trenches,” she said. “We’re just really spending extra time to check on people to see how they’re doing because everybody has been affected by this. It’s one of the greatest exercises of teamwork that I’ve ever been a part of.”