Interactive Neighborhood for Kids celebrates 20 years of using imagination in learning

Twenty years ago, a scaled-down neighborhood was incorporated inside the Gainesville city limits to give children a place to imagine, explore and tap into their fullest potential through hands-on learning.
In its lifetime, Interactive Neighborhood for Kids has welcomed more than one million visitors to its museum, opening the doorway to all the possibilities that lie ahead.
Founded in 2002 by Sheri Hooper, the museum started out with 5,000 square feet at The Arts Center in downtown Gainesville before moving into its current location at the Featherbone Communiversity center in midtown.
INK has weathered a lot — quite literally — in 20 years, including a fire and flood that shut down the neighborhood for five months in 2018.
Though “one of the hardest things” to recover from, on the other side of the closure, INK was able to incorporate more sensory-focused exhibits, which are wheelchair accessible.
“We’re trying to incorporate more of that, knowing children learn differently than they used to,” Executive Director Mandy Volpe said.
The COVID-19 pandemic was another storm to weather, and the ramifications are still visible, according to Volpe.
“You can definitely tell two years of having encountered a pandemic affected the children. Seeing them come and being able to run and laugh and play and touch things and move them and make them into their own creation — it’s been fun to see them truly play again.”
INK is slated to break ground this fall on a new 50,000-square-foot location in Oakwood, which would double its space “to make sure we are going to have the best space possible to truly educate kids in the community and inspire them to be great professionals when they grow up to have jobs themselves,” Volpe said.
Just 10 minutes from its current site, the Oakwood museum will include core exhibits like the farm, police car, fire truck, diner, bank and medical clinic, as well as new and “more elevated” exhibits and “some surprises in store for everybody, too,” Volpe said.
“We can’t wait to be down at our new location in Oakwood,” Volpe said. “Having a bigger facility will really open the doors to new exhibits, continuing to transform our current exhibits to be aligned with how kids are learning. Kids learn way different now than they did 20 years ago, so can you imagine how they’re going to learn 20 years from now? (We’ll be) incorporating more STEM (and) bringing in different components that are truly going to engage and open their eyes to career paths that they may not even realize are available to them.”
The new location will also feature a fully operational pottery studio complete with a kiln, which INK has been without since the 2018 flood and hasn’t had the capacity to replace.
“People can have their fine china from their kids again,” Volpe said.
While INK is indeed a museum, it’s far from a no-touch zone, helping families build connections beyond what’s on their phone or TV screen.
“We are a museum, but you’ve got to look back at that interactive component,” Volpe said. “The kids are welcome to play. They’ve got things they can climb on, they can pretend to serve you food; it’s an interactive experience. It’s not a ‘look, don’t touch’ situation. To see the parents get on the ground and play with their kids is amazing and creates such fond memories for those kids.”
While Volpe has worn the title of executive director for six years, her ties to the neighborhood go back to its earliest years, when she volunteered there as a Girl Scout.
“I got to be on the forefront of the genesis of the entire INK museum,” Volpe said. “When (Hooper) was going to retire six years ago, she invited me to be the executive director with the board’s approval. She is an incredible mentor, and getting to learn from her firsthand, hearing her passion for the community and knowing I’m lucky enough to continue that legacy is truly wonderful.”
As Hooper’s successor, Volpe said she aims to continue the founder’s work of advocating for INK and “getting people to rally around the cause of educating kids in a different way.”
For Volpe, one of the greatest rewards is hearing how time at the neighborhood helped visitors find their calling.
“Time after time, people will tell me, ‘My kid’s into fashion merchandising,’ or, ‘My kid is studying to be a radiologist,’ which is incredible, because that’s been one of our core exhibits since we began,” she said. “I love knowing we may have sparked that continued learning for them. … If we can arm them with the education of, ‘These are some of the things you could do,’ it’s a great way to make them know what they can do in the future.”
INK is open for two-hour playtime blocks from 10 a.m. to noon, 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $9.
Volpe thanks Gainesville and Hall County for their support through the years, adding that they’ll always find reciprocity at INK.
“We would not have made it to 20 years without the support of this generous community,” she said. “I just hope that kids continue to be inspired. I hope that the community knows that we are always for Hall County, and that they will continue to support us, whether it’s through visiting, sponsorship or participating in the events that we have going on.
“INK is here. We are a resource. Come play, come have fun.”