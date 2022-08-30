Interactive Neighborhood for Kids celebrates 20 years of using imagination in learning

In its lifetime, Interactive Neighborhood for Kids has welcomed more than one million visitors to its museum, opening the doorway to all the possibilities that lie ahead.

Founded in 2002 by Sheri Hooper, the museum started out with 5,000 square feet at The Arts Center in downtown Gainesville before moving into its current location at the Featherbone Communiversity center in midtown.

INK has weathered a lot — quite literally — in 20 years, including a fire and flood that shut down the neighborhood for five months in 2018.

Though “one of the hardest things” to recover from, on the other side of the closure, INK was able to incorporate more sensory-focused exhibits, which are wheelchair accessible.

“We’re trying to incorporate more of that, knowing children learn differently than they used to,” Executive Director Mandy Volpe said.

The COVID-19 pandemic was another storm to weather, and the ramifications are still visible, according to Volpe.

“You can definitely tell two years of having encountered a pandemic affected the children. Seeing them come and being able to run and laugh and play and touch things and move them and make them into their own creation — it’s been fun to see them truly play again.”