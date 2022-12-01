This initiative is granting Christmas wishes for children and teens in foster care

The organization, which also brokers support and resources to families connected to the child welfare system throughout the calendar year, starts planning the holiday project in February, collecting children’s wish lists and enlisting sponsors to secure those coveted items on their families’ or caretakers’ behalf.



Secured for a total of 239 youth this year ranging from infant to 21, those gifts are under the watchful eye of volunteer “elves” manning a converted workshop at the Gainesville Civic Center, where the gifts will be distributed during a private Christmas celebration Dec. 3 for the children and teens, their families and other adults who support them.

Rather than wrapping and handing them to the children themselves, project volunteers have grouped each child’s gifts in a large opaque bag for their caregivers to take home, affording them the autonomy to present them to their children “in the way that resonates with the traditions of their family,” Mathe said.