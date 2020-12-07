Humane Society of Northeast Georgia names new executive director

The hunt is over, and the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia has found its new top dog.
The nonprofit has named Allison Mayfield as its executive director to lead the 107-year-old organization. Her first day will begin on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, according to a news release from the organization.
The position opened after Julie Edwards’ departure from executive director in late July 2020.
The nonprofit hired The Chason Group, a third party, to help them look for applicants fit for the role. After review and a series of interviews, Mayfield was selected by a committee made of nine members.
Mayfield serves as the chief development officer of the Brigade Boys & Girls Club, an after-school youth development organization, located in Wilmington, North Carolina. She has also worked as the executive director of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Aiken, South Carolina, outreach director of Seacoast Church in Charleston and the executive director of Maia Moms — a transitional home for homeless single mothers.
Mayfield plans to move to Gainesville with her two adopted dogs, Piper and Penelope.
“First and foremost, I am a lover of animals,” she said in the release. “I am excited to bring my experience in nonprofit leadership to the Humane Society and at the same time be a part of a cause that I have passion for.”