How you can help keep homeless veterans warm this winter

With freezing temperatures blowing into the area, Latinos Conservative Organization in Gainesville has stepped up to hold a coat drive for local veterans in need.
“Even though this pandemic has hit everyone hard, there are so many of us that are still blessed to have a warm jacket and a warm place to sleep,” said Art Gallegos Jr., president of LCO. “We’re passionate about military families and veterans. This winter is going to be a cold winter.”
Last year, the organization collected 86 pairs of shoes days before Christmas Eve to give to veterans and other people who frequent Set Free Ministry in Gainesville.
This year, Gallegos said the organization felt inspired to switch to coats because they noticed the growing population of homeless veterans in Hall County, many of whom are having to brave the cold weather.
“It’s for our veterans that have families, or are struggling, homeless or just out here in our community,” Gallegos said. “We want to give this to our veterans because they deserve that and much more.”
People can drop off new or gently used adult-sized coats until Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Farmers Insurance at 747 Queen City Parkway, Suite B in Gainesville. The clothing will be donated to Set Free Ministry, whose team will distribute them to veterans in need.
For more information, call 678-614-5011.