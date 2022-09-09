How a dilapidated, century-old church received new life

A 115-year-old Gainesville church has been renovated after a pastor from a nearby congregation took note of its rundown state and raised the money needed for its resurrection.

The Garden of Gethsemane Church, built in 1907, will hold a rededication ceremony on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., and a short service afterward. It is located at 1537 Athens Road, and the event is open to the public.

The church’s pastor, Elease Davis, had been assigned in 2019 to lead the church, not quite knowing how badly it had been run down. She had been a pastor in Washington, D.C., before moving to McDonough, Georgia, in 2017.