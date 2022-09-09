How a dilapidated, century-old church received new life

A 115-year-old Gainesville church has been renovated after a pastor from a nearby congregation took note of its rundown state and raised the money needed for its resurrection.
The Garden of Gethsemane Church, built in 1907, will hold a rededication ceremony on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., and a short service afterward. It is located at 1537 Athens Road, and the event is open to the public.
The church’s pastor, Elease Davis, had been assigned in 2019 to lead the church, not quite knowing how badly it had been run down. She had been a pastor in Washington, D.C., before moving to McDonough, Georgia, in 2017.
Davis is part of a Pentacostal organization called Fire Baptized Holiness Church of God of the Americas, which now owns the church.
“When I got here, it was in bad shape,” Davis said. “It looked like a junkyard almost.”
“I would cry, and I would cry because I could not believe I was sent to this, how the church had looked,” she said. “But I wasn’t going to back down. If He sent me here, there was a reason.”
In the midst of trying to renovate the church, Davis’s husband died in August last year. But before he passed, he told her, “’You’re going to be fine Elease.’”
In April, Pastor Tony Elrod of Northside Church in Gainesville reached out to Davis and, through a series of events, agreed to help renovate her church.
“What we should have spent was about $150,000. What we actually spent was probably about $35,000,” Elrod said. “People just stepped in and donated stuff, and our church paid for all the supplies. We had work days over here with our own people. And it was just kind of an effort of a lot of contractors and a lot of church folks just doing it together.”
The Garden of Gethsemane in Jerusalem is where Jesus prayed on the night of his arrest before his crucifixion, according to the four gospels of the New Testament.
The church has a congregation of two, but Davis said anyone is welcome to join regardless of denomination. She said she will hold her first full service Sunday, Sept. 18.
Davis’s friends of more than 30 years, Shantel Louallen and Carolyn Smith drove 10 hours from Baltimore — where they are both pastors themselves — to attend the rededication ceremony.
“We love one another,” Smith said.
“We came as witnesses to see what the Lord has done,” Louallen said.