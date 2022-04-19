How Lu’s Wigs is helping children deal with hair loss

Aging, alopecia, cancer — hair loss can be a traumatic experience no matter the cause, but a new program launched by online luxury wig and topper shop Lu’s Wigs is making sure that children don’t have to suffer those consequences.

Through the newly established LW Kids Fund, Lu’s Wigs will be working one-on-one with children experiencing hair loss to provide custom, high-quality wigs at no cost. It’s a process that gives the child full control over the fit, color and style of their new hair.