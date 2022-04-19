How Lu’s Wigs is helping children deal with hair loss

Aging, alopecia, cancer — hair loss can be a traumatic experience no matter the cause, but a new program launched by online luxury wig and topper shop Lu’s Wigs is making sure that children don’t have to suffer those consequences.
Through the newly established LW Kids Fund, Lu’s Wigs will be working one-on-one with children experiencing hair loss to provide custom, high-quality wigs at no cost. It’s a process that gives the child full control over the fit, color and style of their new hair.
“We’ll talk to the parent, talk to the child and figure out what they’re looking for,” said Lu’s Wigs’ founder Lin Marsh, a Braselton resident. “They’ll send us photos of the way their hair used to look or the way they want it to look. We’ll take their cap size and then custom make it and send it off to them all at no charge.”
Treating the issues that cause hair loss can cause a heavy financial burden on families, meaning good-quality wigs are sometimes out of the question. Marsh noted cheaper wigs that cost only a few hundred dollars don’t always help mitigate the self-esteem issues associated with childhood hair loss, so Lu’s Wigs is offering premium and otherwise expensive wigs at no cost.
Marsh said the wigs she provides are indistinguishable from real hair, with the business even taking the time to alter the hairline of its wigs.
“We refer to ours as luxury wigs,” Marsh said. “Not only do you get a realistic looking hairline, you have also got a color that you could go to the salon and ask for.”
LW Kids Fund works with one child at a time to make sure their needs and desires are met. Marsh said it can take anywhere from two to three months to complete the process, so families are placed on a waitlist.
The services are available to any child under 18 experiencing hair loss. Families in need of a wig can visit Lu’s Wigs’ website or contact support@luswigs.com to secure a spot on the waitlist.
“In order for them to get full attention, it’s easier to do one child at a time,” Marsh said. “I guess my long term goal would be to eventually take on multiple children at once while still having someone on the team giving them their full attention.”
Hair loss can cause emotional and psychological damage to a child’s health — something that Marsh experienced herself. Androgenic alopecia caused her to experience hair loss at 14, and she’s been wearing wigs longer than she hasn’t been.
“It started for me really young, and I oftentimes had to buy my own wigs,” Marsh said. “Nice pieces are expensive, so I was stuck having to buy wigs that I wasn’t necessarily comfortable wearing. That’s kind of where it came from: I wanted them to have those nice wigs without worrying if they could afford it.”
Marsh funds the project out of pocket, but is also accepting donations via PayPal. Though an expensive endeavor, Marsh sees the fund as a powerful way to give back to an important cause.
“Dealing with hair loss ever is difficult,” Marsh said. “But especially as a child, it’s hard growing up dealing with it. Other kids can be terrible sometimes. They’re already having to deal with adolescence in general.”