How this little box has strengthened the community of Lula

What started as a little wooden container filled with goods in Lula, has transformed into a community-wide initiative.



In June 2020, Mandy Stewart gathered up dozens of nonperishable foods and hygiene items, packed them into a “Blessing Box,” which she placed outside Amanda’s Farm to Fork off the town’s Main Street. The structure welcomed people to take what they needed, but also contribute what they could.

Less than a week after launching, Stewart said the project received an abundance of donations and even sparked a new program called Love Your Neighbor Ministries.

Stewart runs the ministry with her husband Eric, who serves as the pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Lula. She said their goal is to “love God and love others” in the community.

Nearly nine months later, Stewart said the Blessing Box has not only expanded its reach, but grown in both users and donors.

“Through the box, we’ve been able to meet with several homeless people and share the Gospel with them,” she said.

Two weeks ago, Stewart said a member of her church built a larger box for the initiative, one that could hold clothing in addition to food and hygiene products. This container has replaced the original gray one outside Amanda’s Farm to Fork. In the fall of 2020, she said a second Blessing Box was added outside Lula Pharmacy on Banks Street. People also have the option to donate items at Love Your Neighbor Ministries’ green drop-off box at 6217 Main St. in Lula.